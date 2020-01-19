Kym Marsh denies being The Fox on The Masked Singer ... viewers are convinced that they did it

advertisement

Kym Marsh has reported on Twitter to contradict rumors that she is The Fox on the hit show The Masked Singer.

The former Corrie says she can’t wait for the show to end after being asked repeatedly if she disguises herself as a musical silver fox that can definitely produce a tune.

advertisement

Kym, who recently left Coronation Street with Michelle Connor after almost 14 years, tweeted: “I AM NOTTTTT !!!! I can’t wait for that to be over !! I am NOT !!!”

Her tweet was a response to a viewer who wrote, “I know exactly who it is. @ Msm4rsh is the fox.”

He answered jokingly: “You would say that anyway.”

“If another person says this sentence, the woman will explode,” said another fan.

It may not be Kym who had a musical career before Corrie as a member of the pop band Hear’Say, but fans of The Masked Singer think they have figured out The Fox’s true identity.

The fingers also point to Denise van Outen, who presented The Big Breakfast and played Roxie Hart in the musical Chicago in the West End and on Broadway.

One of the clues for Fox was an “award-winning facility”.

A viewer explained this and other comments: “Denise Van Outen. In 2007 he ran a poll for the best bikini body, played Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway and in the West End. Collect teapots. Runners-up at Strictly.

“Definitely Denise van Outen. She appeared on the West End and Broadway and was awarded 99 for the best bikini body at the end of the year,” said another.

Every Saturday, the panel – Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, presenter Davina McCall and Hollywood actor and comedian Ken Jeong – try to guess which celebrities are under the elaborate costumes while singing for them.

Continue reading

Related articles

So far, EastEnders star Patsy Palmer has been unmasked as a butterfly, the chameleon was Darkness singer Justin Hawkins, the pharaoh was unmasked as former Home Secretary Alan Johnson and the tree was former English footballer Teddy Sheringham.

advertisement