The world knows her as Kylie Jenner, but for Stormi Webster she is just “mom”. And in a new, incredibly adorable clip, Stormi can be seen who calls her exactly what HollywoodLife.com found.

“My angel baby makes all of my mornings,” said Jenner in the clip where Stormi looked at her lovingly as she uttered the words “Hello mom”.

The clip comes days after Jenner posted another video of her daughter. Instead of calling her “mom” in the video, Stormi jokingly calls her “Kylie”. The two-year-old circled around her mother while playfully calling “Kylie”, whereupon the makeup mogul tried to correct her (to no avail).

These two cute Instagram posts appear shortly after Jenner celebrated her daughter’s 2nd birthday with a return to “StormiWorld”. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star threw Stormi an extravagant birthday party to celebrate her special day, which fell on February 1st. For Stormi’s first birthday, Jenner threw a big “StormiWorld” affair with a big, inflatable version of her little head. The reality star again dealt with the same topic this year, of course with some new accents. (The theme “StormiWorld” is an allusion to Stormi’s father Travis Scott, who released his album Astroworld in 2018.)

Jenner not only threw Stormi a party, she also honored her with a touching post on Instagram.

“And that’s exactly how she is two,” she wrote, writing a series of photos with her daughter. “I wish my Stormi a happy birthday. February 1, 4:43 pm, the moment my life has changed forever. We were meant for each other.”

Other members of the KarJenner family also celebrated Stormi’s birthday on social media. Stormi’s grandmother (or her “lover”), Kris Jenner, has posted a sweet homage to the two-year-old on Instagram.

“Happy second birthday to my beautiful, precious Stormi!” Kris wrote a slideshow with Stormi photos. “You are such a bright light and so full of joy and singing. Your smile and your energy illuminate a room … I appreciate every moment that we spend together, what a blessing you are !! You are such a huge part of mine Heart and I love you to the moon and back !!!!! Xoxo Lovey. “

Kylie’s older sister Kim Kardashian also honored Stormi on Instagram. The mother of four posted a photo of Stormi next to her daughter Chicago West, who was born just weeks before her younger cousin.

“Happy birthday, my sweet baby Stormi,” Kardashian labeled the photo of the two boys. “We love you so much !!!! Thank you for being the best cousin for my babies.”