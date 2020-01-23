Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and daughter Stormi meet at Disney World

advertisement

Kylie Jenner, Stormi and Travis Scott. Shutterstock (2)

The happiest place in the world! Kylie Jenner and her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott Reunited for an adventure day with her daughter Stormi at Disney World in Orlando.

The former flames started the year with a family day on Wednesday, January 22, the TMZ reported. Jenner’s big sister joined the trio, Kourtney Kardashianand her daughter Penelope, 7.

On photos posted by the outlet, the 22-year-old founder of Kylie Cosmetics and the 27-year-old rapper “Sicko Mode” can enjoy their day at the Magic Kingdom, where they took a flight ride with their 23-month-old daughter Peter Pan.

The trip to Florida was the first time that the trio 2020 was photographed together. Despite his unique position, Jenner told her fans in a YouTube video on Tuesday, January 21: “I see myself with four children. I don’t have a schedule for it. “

She added, “I don’t know if I will have four children tomorrow or if I will have four children in seven years.”

In the run-up to the new year, Scott spoke about his ex, from whom he separated in October 2019. The rapper “Highest in the Room” admitted that he would never stop loving her.

“Stormi is one of the best people I know. She is like my best friend. It makes life a little easier, ”the rapper told XXL Magazine in his winter 2019 cover story, which was published in December. “Your mother and I came up with the name Stormi together. I love her mom and will always do it. “

If the former couple does not spend time together or does not cooperate successfully, they support each other. On December 27, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star advertised her ex, Jackboys’ new album on social media.

Two days later, Scott seemed to mention Jenner on Instagram and wrote “Lol” in his Instagram stories after the reality star posted lingerie pictures that she described as the “last thirst trap” of 2019.

The former lovebirds were last seen with their daughter in October 2019 when they visited the pumpkin patch. Earlier this month, Us Weekly confirmed that the makeup mogul and musician would take a break from their relationship after more than two years.

“It will be 50/50, but it is not a matter of dispute,” a source told us that we have custody after the separation. “It’s really the best for Stormi. Travis knows what an incredible mother Kylie is and will make every situation work.”

A second source added: “Travis loves Kylie very much and respects her as a mother. He will be very involved in Stormi’s life. “

