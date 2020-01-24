Kylie Jenner, Stormi's cutest mother-daughter moments

advertisement

The perfect couple! Kylie Jenner and her friend, Travis Scott, welcomed their first child together in February 2018 – and the reality star has since published charming pictures with Stormi.

The makeup mogul kept her pregnancy under wraps and announced her daughter’s arrival three days after she was born. “I’m sorry to keep you in the dark with all the assumptions,” wrote the creator of Kylie Cosmetics on Instagram at the time. “I understand that you are used to taking you with me on all my trips. My pregnancy was one that I did not want to be in front of the world. I knew for myself that I was the most positive, stress-free and healthiest way I could be knew I had to prepare for this role of my life. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid revelation that I had planned. I knew that my baby would feel all the stress and emotion and decided to do it for my little life and to do our luck. “

The Keeping Up The Kardashians star added: “Pregnancy was the most beautiful, invigorating and life-changing experience I have had in my whole life and I will really miss it. I appreciate my friends and especially my family who helped me have to make this special moment as private as possible. My beautiful and healthy baby arrived on February 1st and I couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I have never felt so much love and happiness that I could burst ! Thank you for your understanding.”

advertisement

While the Kylie Skin creator posted photos of Stormi’s early days on social media, she deleted most of them in June 2018. “I’m not sharing my girl’s photos right now,” Jenner wrote on Instagram.

The new mother finally returned to post pictures. Keep scrolling to take a look at the E! the most beautiful moments of personality with Stormi over the years.

advertisement