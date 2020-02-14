Kylie Jenner showed a dramatic new hairstyle on Instagram late Thursday, accusing famous hairdresser Jesus Guerrero of cutting everything off. The 22-year-old makeup mogulin is now wearing a bob, although she claimed she only asked Guerrero for a cut. Guerrero laughed at Jenner’s concerns and accused her of “trying to play me”.

Jenner splinters a black and white video of herself in a salon chair whose hair is still soaking wet. She added the heading: “[Guerrero] said he would give me a cut and cut all my hair off.”

Guerrero shared the clip on his own Instagram story, adding: “[Jenner] tries to play me.”

The stylist has worked with Jenner several times, recently styling her hair for the Vanity Fair Oscars party, and helping her wear an 18th-century hairstyle for Harper’s Bazaar. However, Guerrero clearly likes shorter hairstyles for its prominent customers. In November Jessica Alba wrote to him that she also made her look shorter.

“A few years ago I rocked a praise and my hairdresser Jesus was inspired by my previous looks,” said Alba to PEOPLE at the time. “He wanted to bring my shorter hair back and set it with a chic headband that matched my dress to tie it all up.”

In her new interview with Harper’s, Jenner explained her close relationship with older sister Kendall, comparing her relationship to that of the pairings between his siblings.

“Kourtney had Kim. Khloé had Rob,” said the makeup billionaire. “Kendall and I were so old. We had a close relationship, but we are definitely polar opposites. But it works. We never cross. She does her thing and I do mine, then we come together and have a great time.”

Still, Jenner said she could enjoy every member of the expanded Kardashian family, not just Kendall.

“I feel like I can relate to each and every one of my family members in a different way,” she said to Harper’s. “I think my mother and I are very similar, but Kourtney and I also have similarities. Kendall and I are very adventurous and athletic. Me and Khloé are free-spirited and silly, and Rob is very silly.”

Although Jenner didn’t attend the Oscars herself, her presence at the Vanity Fair was required after the party. That same evening, she was wearing a completely different red dress at another party.

Meanwhile Jenner is also a working mother who shares the 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott. The two are reported to be well connected and have spent more time doing the best for Stormi.

“You are very happy,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “However, it seems too early to say that they are officially back together.”

Credit: Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images