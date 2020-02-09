Like Mother like daughter! Kylie JennerDaughter, stormifollows in her footsteps with her own version of the virus hit “rise and shine” by the founder of Kylie Cosmetics.

22-year-old Jenner posted an adorable clip of her 2-year-old son on Instagram on Saturday, February 8th.

“Hello. Hello, hello, hello,” Stormi says into a pink microphone.

“Sing something,” Jenner replies with a laugh. “Say get up and shine.”

“Get up and shine!” Stormi says excitingly.

Jenner’s family and friends interfered in the super cute clip, leaving a lot of supportive comments for Stormi. The mother of the makeup mogul, Kris Jennerwrote: “Oh my god, she is so adorable !!! 💕💕💕💕💕💕 “while Kylie’s best friend Stassie Karanikolaou, commented, “cutest 😍😍😍.”

Supermodel Winnie Harlow was so impressed with Stormi’s account that she wrote, “This is it, I want a baby.” Sofia Richiewho is out Scott Disickshared their thoughts and wrote: “Noooooooo !!!! I can’t handle it! 🥰🥰💔💔🥰💔. “

Kylie frenzied the internet when she sang the song during a video tour of Kylie Cosmetics headquarters in October 2019. Towards the end of the video, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star goes to Stormi’s nursery to wake her daughter up. She sings Stormi lovingly “Stand up and shine” and the moment became a social media sensation.

A-list celebrities like Ariana Grande When Jenner was asked on Instagram by the singer “7 Rings” if he could try something, Kylie replied: “Yes, yes, you can @arianagrande. As long as I’m in the music video. “

Miley Cyrus also shared an Instagram cover of the now iconic song with her boyfriend, Cody Simpson, in October. The Australian singer, 22, played guitar while the singer “Wrecking Ball” sang the lyrics. “Your new alarm clock,” Cyrus labeled the post.

Kylie even benefited from the viral moment with the release of “Rise and Shine” hoodies that were available in her Kylie shop. The merch, published in both black and white, had the word “shiiinne” on one sleeve and “riiise” on the other.

