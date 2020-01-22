Kylie Jenner says she wants 4 children, either tomorrow or in 7 years

advertisement

Kylie Jenner is ready to give daughter stormi one sibling – or three!

In a video with sister Kim Kardashian for KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics, the young make-up Mogulin, 22, admitted that she wanted a full house.

In the clip, Kylie did Kim’s make-up when both answered questions from Twitter fans.

“How does Kim manage to be a mother of four and how does she manage to be professional? And Kylie, do you see yourself with four children? Asked a fan.

“I’m sure I have four children,” replied Kylie, “I just don’t know when. I don’t have a schedule and I don’t know if I will have four children tomorrow or if I will have four children in seven years. “

Meanwhile, Kim, 39, admitted that her secret was to be a successful business woman and mother north6 saint4 Chicago, 2 and psalm, 8 months, remains organized.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Kylie’s unveiling comes three months after the news that she broke up with her baby daddy Travis Scott, The stars are two years old and share the 1-year-old Stormi. Sources say their different priorities were the cause of their split: Kylie wanted to expand her family, while Travis, 27, focused more on expanding his music career.

Despite their separation, Kylie and Travis stay close together and often spend time with their daughter. In a Twitter statement after their breakup, the young billionaire said their main focus was on staying friends and educating Stormi.

“I love [Stormis] Mama and always will,” the rapper said in an interview with XXL magazine recently. “The difficult thing about relationships is that you try to be one without a million external voices interfering.”

While the two show no signs of getting back together, a source near Kylie Radar said exclusively that she “is convinced that there is no better way than Travis” to have more children. Her ex “gets her wholeheartedly and is a perfect father and someone who can cope with her fame,” said the insider.

As readers know, Kylie was open to her desire to have more children. During an Instagram Q&A in October, she said to a fan, “I can’t wait to have more babies,” before adding, “But not done yet.”

From now on, Kylie is enjoying her life as a single, successful business woman. On February 1 – Stormi’s second birthday – she launched a new make-up collection dedicated to her daughter.

