Kylie Jenner reveals how many children she wants to have

It looks like Kylie Jenner is following the lead of older sister Kim Kardashian again. As the Daily Mail noted, Kylie told her sister Kim in a YouTube video “Get Ready With Us” that she wanted four children. But when she’s going to give her daughter Stormi Webster more siblings, the makeup mogul made it clear that she doesn’t have a set schedule.

“I’m sure I have four children – I just don’t know when,” said Kylie to her older sister. “I have no schedule for it and I don’t know if I will have four children tomorrow or if I will have four children in seven years.”

Since Kylie welcomed her daughter about two years ago, she’s been talking loudly about how much she loves motherhood. It is therefore not surprising that she wants to include more children in her brood.

In an interview with the Evening Standard (conducted by Kim) published in May 2018, Kylie said that being a mother was “amazing”. When Kim mentioned that the early stages of parenting were “challenging”, Kylie remarked that it was “the opposite” for her.

“I feel like it was just incredible and so much fun. I learn so much more about myself and life and it was a great experience,” she said. “Of course there are hard times and things like that … even at the beginning, just not sleeping, the nights, like baby blues … and all the ups and downs. And even when I’m here, it was so difficult this morning I say, “I’ll be right back, I’m so sorry, I have to go!”, and she doesn’t even know what’s going on. I think about her all the time, wherever I am. I would prefer to be with her or wish she could go anywhere. I can’t wait for her to be able to go everywhere with me because if she’s old enough I can take her anywhere. “

Elsewhere in the interview, Kylie has recognized some of the surprising things she’s learned about herself since mothering. And based on her interview, the reality star’s life has only changed for the better since he added Stormi to the world.

“I’m thinking more about the future because of her. Every time I go and I’m stressed to leave her, I say,” I’ll do it for you. “But I’m really the same, just better,” she said to her sister. “So of course I don’t know what really changed my world except her. But I feel like she’s only got better. You’re less selfish – and I really like changing diapers. It’s really satisfying . To make you. ” clean again. And I don’t know, the whole thing is real … it’s like such an amazing experience. “

