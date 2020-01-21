Kylie Jenner makes sister Kim Kardashian's Makeup: Watch

advertisement

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Sister goals! Tuesday, January 1st Kylie Jenner shared a YouTube video Kim Kardashians Make-up with KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics products. Of course, the reality star called the impressive end result “Kylie look”.

“Today I’m doing my big sister’s makeup,” Jenner told the audience. Kardashian intervened: “We have been trying to do this for years.”

“I’ll give you the glamor I do every day,” said the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner children, while the mother of four was sitting naked in a makeup artist’s chair.

When the two talked about Kardashian’s fridge dispute, Jenner used a makeup sponge to create an even foundation for the Kardashians star’s skin. “You will call me and pay me, probably afterwards,” she said.

From there, she used the KKW Contour Sticks near the hairline, cheekbones and along the jaws of the founder of Skims before mixing it with a makeup brush and then a makeup sponge. After that, she continued to burn them with Kylie Cosmetics Bronzer.

When she was satisfied with the degree to which she had warmed up her sister’s skin, Kylie perfected her eyebrows with a pencil from her namesake line before using the as yet unpublished 5-pan eyeshadow palette Celestial Skies (available Friday, January) whipped out 24). She used a shade called Bronze Heaven and a so-called “matte wrinkle shade” to give her sister a natural, eye-determining shade.

Kardashian’s cat eye and mascara were applied outside the camera before trying out Kylie’s trick of using brown mascara on her lower lashes. The younger of the siblings then unveiled their new lip pairs and started on Wednesday, January 22nd. She wiped the brownish-red lippie of the nineties on her big sister’s lips before calling makeup artist Ariel Tejada to demonstrate her hard work.

“You look bombshell, don’t you?” Tejada said to the sisters about FaceTime. “You’re definitely a makeup artist.” Shortly after hanging up, Jenner managed to pluck Kardashian’s eyelashes, but overall Kardashian looked unimpressed.

Tejada was not the only one who was impressed – Kardashian too! “Wow,” she exclaimed, seeming to be overwhelmed by the situation.

This is not the first time Jenner has made a YouTube video that you have to see. One of the best known in the past was when she co-published a drunk makeup tutorial Khloe Kardashian, The two took 18 shots of tequila together, but somehow managed to put on a full face – and they looked good!

