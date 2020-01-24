Kylie Jenner gives money to brother Rob Kardashian

advertisement

Rob Kardashian’s bills get out of control and he beats his billionaire sister Kylie Jenner for something urgently needed, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively.

“He took so much from his mother and Khloe So over the years it was largely agreed that it was Kylie’s turn to help Rob, ”said an insider.

But helping Rob financially isn’t a completely selfless move by the family.

“Everyone agrees when it comes to helping him take custody.” dream, if only to hold on Blac Chynawhom they all passionately detest, ”the source revealed.

As Radar has previously reported, Rob [32] and Blac [31] get into a bitter fight for control of their daughter.

According to court records filed on January 7, the affected father has asked a judge for full custody of the 3-year-old Dream and he wants the baby mum’s court to order a drug test at least 30 minutes before each visit to undergo an agency that performs and monitors tests and provides immediate results as well as full laboratory analysis. “

He offered to pay the costs and asked that Chyna’s visits be suspended until she is clean.

He also asked that all of her visits to Dream be in the presence of a nanny – one that Rob will choose and pay for.

But the ex-reality star’s bitter custody battle with Blac has a high price that Rob can’t afford.

“Kim will help if she has to, but with Kylie’s money coming out of her ears right now, it just seems fair for her to dive into her pocket, ”the insider told the situation.

“He is lucky to have this help because he can never afford the legal bills himself,” added the source.

Rob’s application for custody of his little girl is due to be discussed with Blac and the couple’s lawyers next month in a closed-door hearing.

