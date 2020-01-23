Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott meet again to bring Stormi to Disney World

advertisement

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reunited to take daughter stormi to Disney World after the makeup mogul revealed she wanted more babies!

The young parents were photographed earlier this week on Peter Pan’s flight with their little girl in Orlando, Florida amusement park. The photo shows Stormi – who will be 2 years old on February 1st – in a purple sweatshirt on her mother’s lap.

Kylie’s sister joined the family of three Kourtney Kardashian, Mummy Kris Jenner. Corey gamble. north west and Penelope Disick,

Hours after the 22-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a video admitting that she “sees four children for sure” but doesn’t know if it will happen “tomorrow” or “in seven years”.

While the stars broke up in October 2019, a source told RadarOnline.com exclusively after two years that Kylie “is convinced” that there is no better way to have more children than Travis.

“I love [Stormis] Mama and will always do it,” said 27-year-old rapper “Sicko Mode” in an interview with XXL-Magazin. “The difficult thing about relationships is that you try to be one without a million external voices interfering.”

The exes have been in good shape since they separated, and an insider told Radar that they had even “teamed up and had fun” even further. In addition, the stars strive to bring up their daughter so kindly that they spent the vacation together and are often seen on family trips.

“Although Kylie swears that a reunion will not happen, it looks more likely every day,” added the insider.

