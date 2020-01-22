advertisement

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) – Montana Tech’s offensive coordinator, Kyle Samson, has been appointed head coach of the NAIA school, athletics director Matt Stepan announced.

Samson succeeds Chuck Morrell, who coached the Orediggers for nine seasons before leaving for an assistant coach in Fresno State.

“I am very humiliated and honored for this great opportunity,” said Samson on Tuesday.

Before joining Montana Tech in January 2019, Samson was the head coach of Flathead High School in Kalispell. The Braves got into the Class AA title game in 2018.

Samson, who graduated from Helena Capital High, played as a quarterback with Montana State-Northern and was named an attacking player at the Frontier Conference in 2006, The Montana Standard reported.

From 2007 to 2014 he was quarterback coach and offensive coordinator at the Lights. Samson’s father, Mark Samson, was head coach at MSU-Northern from 2004 to 2013.

