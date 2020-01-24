Kyle Kuzma renews exclusive partnership agreement with online sneaker marketplace GOAT | The latest hip hop news, music and media

advertisement

Back in October 2018, Kyle Kuzma, striker from Los Angeles Lakers, signed an exclusive partnership agreement with the online sneaker marketplace GOAT. Almost two years later, he continues to expand this partnership.

Kyle Kuza has already signed a 5-year, $ 20 million endorsement contract with Puma to rock his shoes on the pitch. However, that doesn’t prevent him from showing exclusive drop jumping on the NBA version of the runway, the Arena Tunnel. As part of his renewed contract with GOAT, he will not only rock the rare kicks of the online sneaker retailer, but also clothing and accessories from emerging, contemporary and luxury brands, which will also be sold on the website.

advertisement

GOAT’s partnership with Kuzma is not the company’s only NBA agreement. In November last year, the company announced that it had signed a contract with Brooklyn Nets. As part of the exclusive partnership with the NBA franchise, GOAT provided signage, content and much more for the home and visitor team. The company will of course continue to focus on the player’s (good or bad) droplets when they reach the arrival tunnel.

GOAT’s Chief Business Officer Sen Sugano said of the inspiration behind doing business with Nets:

“We recently expanded the range of clothing and accessories from the world’s leading contemporary and luxury brands beyond sneakers. We go beyond sneakers and are now the global platform for style. Our primary goal is to help individuals find products that know exactly who they are. We are excited about the opportunity to work with the Nets to showcase each player’s unique style. “

We expect more contracts between GOAT and other athletes and NBA teams in the future.

–

Photo: Matteo Marchi / Getty

advertisement