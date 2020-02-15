NASCAR driver Kyle Busch prepares for the Daytona 500, which marks the start of the 2020 season. On Friday, however, he spent the first time sending his wife Samantha love for Valentine’s Day. He posted a photo on Instagram where he kissed his wife on the cheek.

“Don’t tell anyone, but you’re my favorite. (Kiss Emoji) Happy Valentines Day @samanthabusch,” Busch wrote in the caption of his photo. He also showed himself holding up a packet of M&Ms with the same message. Busch is sponsored by the popular sweets, as the logos on his Toyota Camry and fire suit show.

Given that Friday was indeed a working day for Busch, he couldn’t really celebrate Valentine’s Day with Samantha. Instead, he and his wife went out on a “hot date”. Although there were questions about the goal considering that Busch posted a photo showing the happy couple disguised at Daytona International Speedway.

“Please tell me you’re taking her somewhere other than on the track,” commented a fan on Instagram on Thursday.

Busch and Samantha originally made a bond during a New Year’s Eve ceremony in 2010. You held the ceremony in Chicago. This was an extravagant wedding considering that Samantha had flown the dress in from Dubai. The couple also celebrated their wedding with a seven-hour reception at the Chicago Cultural Center. This party started at 5:30 p.m. until 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Fast forward to 2020, and Busch loves married life. He often posts on Instagram about his wife and son and shows them on the racetrack or on entertaining trips. This included a day at Universal Studios Orlando.

Now that Valentine’s Day is over, Busch will be looking for a victory in the Daytona 500. He almost won in 2019, but finished second after being overtaken by Denny Hamlin.

Busch does not have the best chances of winning for 2020, but is one of the favorites. Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin are currently 10-1 on the list of 40 drivers, but Busch is right behind. He is 13: 1 against Chase Elliott.

Busch is a two-time champion after winning the 2015 and 2019 Cup series. He hopes to expand his resume in 2020. Will he rule victoriously on Sunday’s Daytona 500?

(Photo credit: Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images)