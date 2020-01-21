Kyle Busch has 2 NASCAR titles and an eye on at least 5 other national sports

advertisement

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (AP) – As Kyle Busch sees, there is a mistake in the championship ring that NASCAR gave him last month.

There is no indication that the 2019 title was actually its second championship. Busch wants it to be fixed so that it shows exactly what he deserves. He has explored the subject and knows that the New England Patriots created a ring that shows their six Super Bowl victories.

When his career is over, Busch just wants a ring to summarize his accomplishments. He insists that he end his career with the greats Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt and Jimmie Johnson.

But he doesn’t have seven Cup Series titles.

“Not yet,” said Busch with a wink.

Busch’s offer for a third championship does not start on February 16 at the Daytona 500, a race he absolutely wants to win. Busch is 0 for 14 in “The Great American Race” with a bitter second place for Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin in the last 1-2-3 Gibbs Sweep.

He has won on every active NASCAR circuit except The Roval at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, but the Daytona 500 is not included in his 56 cup wins. His warm-up starts this weekend at the Rolex 24 in Daytona, two round-the-clock endurance races with champions from all over the world.

The event is packed with Indianapolis 500 winners, Le Mans winners and some of the most experienced pilots in the global series. Busch is on hand to steal the show.

His longstanding partnership with Toyota made him drive a Lexus for the AIM Vasser Sullivan team, and Busch is the main attraction. He also loves it and wore this ring at a team dinner in January. For one night he looked like the one-time fun Kyle Busch had.

He was only 16 when he first joined NASCAR in 2001, precisely because the series met a rule that upset him until his 18th birthday. He was brazen even then – it’s a chip that he and his older brother Kurt always seemed to have, even though he was tame compared to Kurt, the 2004 champion.

Kyle Busch has always done his best to speak the truth the way he sees it, with a sarcastic wink, a thumbs up, or a word response all at once.

His opinion wasn’t always popular with NASCAR, and it doesn’t matter if he was right. The Car of Tomorrow series was terrible, he was only the first to say that. Many fans found him arrogant, justified or whiny, or a mixture of all three.

His career was golden: first at Hendrick Motorsports, then at JGR, where he has been driving since 2008. Busch has scored 208 victories in the three national NASCAR series, and some claim that his record corresponds to Petty’s record of 200 cup victories. He would undoubtedly have dozens more if NASCAR hadn’t set limits on how much he could compete in the lower series.

The way he wins, his cheeky celebrations, his disregard for those who are hollowing him out, and all these victories have made Busch a bad guy, and that doesn’t always put him in the best of spirits. Have a bad day on the track and drive inactive every weekend as NASCAR only gave him a maximum of five races in the truck series (he drove 5 for 5 last season) and seven in the Xfinity series (4 for 7) as well as bush is allowed a real bear.

So it was a very long summer, and a losing streak of 21 races didn’t help. He hit the playoff opening race last September when he came across the rear of a lapped car and accused some in the area of ​​not being qualified to drive at NASCAR’s highest level.

According to Busch, this incident is one of the reasons why he is running the Rolex this weekend. His Vasser Sullivan start is in the GT Daytona class, in which Busch will be stuck in traffic with slower cars and inexperienced drivers while the faster classes are approaching. It will be messy.

“Cody Ware says he can’t drive and watch his mirrors?” Busch said, referring to the car flap in September. “Look at that.”

Busch then snapped his middle finger.

In the final of the season on November 17, Busch defeated Gibbs teammates Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick and joined Johnson as the only active driver with multiple titles. Of course Johnson is connected to Hall of Famers Petty and Earnhardt for the recording, but Busch is only 35 this year, has twice proven that adversity can get him to end the job, and doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon go.

He won his 2015 championship in a season in which he missed eleven races because he broke his legs in a crash the day before the Daytona 500. There were some personal issues in his 2019 season as Busch and his wife Samantha were very public in their infertility struggles.

Her only child, son Brexton, was conceived through IVF treatments, and her quest to give him a sister suffered a heartbreaking setback when Samantha miscarried on the day of the 2018 Las Vegas award ceremony. The couple tried again unsuccessfully last season, and Busch used part of his championship speech to tackle their struggles.

“I am right here because you know how difficult it was to pass several, even several failed IVF attempts this year, to walk around and deal with people week after week, and to always know how helpless they are I feel in life when I knew how much I wanted to answer your prayers to give you our little girl’s gift, ”said Busch.

Busch is usually able to separate his personal and professional life, but if things don’t go well in either area, his temperament can be short and his sarcasm biting.

“Think about his whole life. He has Sam and Brexton, but otherwise it’s racing, ”said Joe Gibbs. “And if something’s going badly in racing, think about how important it is and it bothers him. He usually feels much better the next day. “

Busch has a legion of fan support from “Rowdy Nation”, the group to which he bows with the checkered flag after each victory. Busch appreciates their indescribable support, especially when he is exhausted from the politics of a new NASCAR rule package and the turmoil. Busch has other concerns as well: he owns the best truck team in the sport and this year he will become an energy company with “Rowdy Energy”. Bring a drink to the market that Busch was involved in developing.

“Mine will be better, better for you and taste better,” insisted Busch.

Busch has not been so happy in ages. Maybe it’s because being the champion again and the absolute belief that he can be the best NASCAR ever.

The Daytona 500 is just around the corner, and a bad appearance could send Busch through the garage just as quickly. He is only one victory away from feeling invincible.

