by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 2019-12-02 13: 12: 34.0

K’Von Wallace (12) says the Tigers are the best team in the country.

CLEMSON – Expect K’Von Wallace to play his best game of the season in the ACC championship against Virginia on Saturday. Wallace plays with a chip on his shoulder and is not angry with a person or a team. He’s generally just mad at someone who doesn’t respect him or his team.

Wallace met with the media at the Poe Indoor Facility on Monday morning, initially saying he couldn’t wait to face Virginia this weekend. Wallace is from Virginia and has not received an offer from Virginia or Virginia Tech.

Wallace watched Virginia’s coastal division win Virginia Tech when the team took the bus to Columbia, and cheered the Cavaliers on as best he could because he wanted to play before leaving Clemson.

“I can not wait any longer. It’s a championship game and I’m doing my best when the lights are on, ”said Wallace. “This is a fascinating team with a great offensive and a great quarterback, a running back quarterback, and we will have to do everything we can to stop what he does best. You have a lot of weapons under attack. I am super excited because it is a Virginia team and if you know my story you will know how I feel about Virginia teams. I am definitely excited because I was allowed to play Virginia Tech in my sophomore year. I played in the corner at Virginia Tech and we beat them. We dominated them and I feel like I had a chip on my shoulder that went into this game.

“And I have a chip on my shoulder that goes into this game. UVa was a team that didn’t recruit me, and since I’m from Virginia, I should have had this offer. But it is what it is and I am where I should be. Everything went perfectly as it should be, but that doesn’t mean that I can’t have a chip on my shoulder in this game. I want to dominate. I plan to put my best 60 minutes on show. I am determined to lead the team player that my teammates want from me. ”

Wallace was asked about his earlier comments when he said the media had doubts about the tigers and he said people need to recognize that Clemson is the best team in the country.

“I find it ridiculous. As coach Swinney said, we have to go 30-0 to reach number one. We have to do the unthinkable. But I love it, ”said Wallace. “I wouldn’t have it any other way. Being number three and not losing since my second year is the craziest I’ve ever participated in. I haven’t lost a soccer game since my second year and we’re only third. This is crazy for me. We play Power Five schools – yes, they are not classified – but we play Power Five schools that you can beat every night. We have to prepare hard every week for who we play against. I understand that LSU has a high rank because it was beaten. I understand Ohio State, they won some good matchups. But to be in third place, as I said before the season started and I will continue to say it, we are the best team in the country and you will see it every Saturday. Stay tuned.

“We can only control what we can control in this building. All we can do is dominate the game plan that our coaches have for us. We know what we’re capable of. We had doubts before the season started. We will put our top four quarters on UVa. That is all we are focusing on. ”

