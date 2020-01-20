advertisement

by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 2019-12-31 13: 34: 35.0

K’Von Wallace with the fans after the Fiesta Bowl. (Photo credit: Joshua Kelly – USA Today Sports)

K’Von Wallace gathered his teammates at the entrance to the tunnel outside the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday against the state of Ohio and delivered a passionate speech. At one point, Wallace almost hit the head coach

Dabo Swinney’s face, but he didn’t care when he begged his brothers to put everything on the line against the horse chestnuts.

You did that and more.

Clemson returned from an early 16-0 deficit and defeated Ohio State 29-23 in one of the more physical and exciting games of this and every other generation. The post-game confetti celebration, usually a wild and rough time, was muffled a little more than in the past and it didn’t take long to find out why – the coaches and players were exhausted. Damn it, even the fans were exhausted.

Everyone found their second wind in the locker room, none other than Defense Coordinator Brent Venables. Venables gathered many of his defensive players in a circle and shouted for linebacker and defensive MVP Chad Smith, who was interviewing Swinney.

As soon as Venables had assembled his crew, he broke into the biggest smile I have ever seen and he started dancing. He danced, he jumped, he cheered and he roared when the disappointment and emotion and joy all came out in a burst of energy that would have made Duke Power proud. The players enjoyed seeing the normally intense venables that show real love and emotion.

I went to linebacker James Skalski’s locker and he had a big bruise on his shoulder, a piping on his arm, a little blood on his head and another big bruise on his leg. He smiled wearily at me and admitted to being beaten up, but also admitted that he had just had the time of his life.

“It was probably the funniest game I’ve ever had in my life. Down early, ”said Skalski. “But we all knew we had to hold onto our sidelines and we would be fine. We all knew it. This is how we always think and believe here and that has been shown. But what a great game. What a great game to be part of. So exciting. I am beaten. Does not matter. ‘

Wallace was in his locker, away from the party, trying to put in tired words what he had just seen and experienced.

“It was a great experience. I am thankful for Nolan (Turner) and I am grateful for this offense and for this defense,” said Wallace. “I am grateful that Will Spiers kicked the ball today. Everyone has their part today We never gave up. It is special for me to be a senior and to have young people. Nolan knows that he can come back and that means something to him. In the game before he was hit on the post and he came back and won the game for us. That’s what it’s about. This is what this team is about. It’s all about the heart. Eye of the tiger. Heart of a champion. “

I asked Wallace if it was the greatest fun he’d ever had playing, and he said yes before channeling part of Shakespeare’s Henry V’s St. Crispin’s Day speech.

“By far. It was so funny. Special. Heavy,” said Wallace. “It was so hard that I wanted to cry, but I was too tired to cry. The tears would not come out because I was too tired. I gave everything I got. I never missed a snapshot. I am grateful to my brothers. Simply grateful to my brothers who were with me out there. “

From that day to the end of the world,

But we will remember …

We few, we few happy, we gang of brothers;

Because today he spills his blood with me

Should be my brother

As I said, it was that kind of night.

