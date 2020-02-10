The Norwegian Black’n’Roll punks Kvelertak have released another track from their upcoming album Splid.
The band says of the new single Fanden Ta Dette Hull: “In the Stavanger City Museum, there used to be an exhibition in the basement that dealt with crooked animals and smiling skeletons. Most of the skeletons are as old as the museum.
“They had gone awry after so many years and it looked like they were smiling. The first thing you could see was a skeleton from Homo Sapiens and it was a real skeleton of a man who grew up in my neighborhood in the 19th century. This guy was buried last year in 2019. Fanden Ta Dette Hull is the story of his life. And what a life! “
Kvelertak’s fourth album will be released on February 14th via Rise Records.
Norwegian for discord, the band says Splid is “a deep dive into Western gluttony, our own stupidity, and the abyss of the earth.”
The continuation: “The collaboration with Kurt (Ballou, producer) was amazing again and we are extremely satisfied with the production. We pushed ourselves to the side last year – musically, physically and mentally. The result is an hour with catchy Riffs, punk rock and heavy metal influenced by a disunited world that accompanies us on our way to Ragnarok. ”
Kvelertak will be touring Europe extensively over the next few months. Get your tickets now.
Kvelertak Tour 2020
February
21 Stavanger folks
22 Stavanger folks
26 Copenhagen Amager Bio
27 Bremen slaughterhouse
28 Hamburg Gruenspan
29 Cologne vinegar factory
March
01 Luxembourg Rockhal Club
03 Paris Le Trabendo
04 Karlsruhe Substage
06 Leipzig Conne Island
07 Berlin SO36
08 Krakow Kwadrat
10 Budapest Durer Kert (main hall)
11 Viennese scene
13 Prague Meet Factory
14 Munich Backstage plant
16 Pratteln 27
17 Wiesbaden slaughterhouse
18 patronage of Haarlem
20 Manchester Academy 2
21 Bristol SWX
22 London Electric Brixton
25 Oslo Rockefeller
26 Bergen USF sold
27 Alesund terminals
28 Trondheim Samfound
30 Helsinki TavastIa
31 Tampere Pakkahuone
April
02 Stockholm Debaser
03 Malmo KB
04 Gothenburg Pustervik