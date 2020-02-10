The Norwegian Black’n’Roll punks Kvelertak have released another track from their upcoming album Splid.

The band says of the new single Fanden Ta Dette Hull: “In the Stavanger City Museum, there used to be an exhibition in the basement that dealt with crooked animals and smiling skeletons. Most of the skeletons are as old as the museum.

“They had gone awry after so many years and it looked like they were smiling. The first thing you could see was a skeleton from Homo Sapiens and it was a real skeleton of a man who grew up in my neighborhood in the 19th century. This guy was buried last year in 2019. Fanden Ta Dette Hull is the story of his life. And what a life! “

Kvelertak’s fourth album will be released on February 14th via Rise Records.

Norwegian for discord, the band says Splid is “a deep dive into Western gluttony, our own stupidity, and the abyss of the earth.”

The continuation: “The collaboration with Kurt (Ballou, producer) was amazing again and we are extremely satisfied with the production. We pushed ourselves to the side last year – musically, physically and mentally. The result is an hour with catchy Riffs, punk rock and heavy metal influenced by a disunited world that accompanies us on our way to Ragnarok. ”

Kvelertak will be touring Europe extensively over the next few months. Get your tickets now.

Kvelertak Tour 2020

February

21 Stavanger folks

22 Stavanger folks

26 Copenhagen Amager Bio

27 Bremen slaughterhouse

28 Hamburg Gruenspan

29 Cologne vinegar factory

March

01 Luxembourg Rockhal Club

03 Paris Le Trabendo

04 Karlsruhe Substage

06 Leipzig Conne Island

07 Berlin SO36

08 Krakow Kwadrat

10 Budapest Durer Kert (main hall)

11 Viennese scene

13 Prague Meet Factory

14 Munich Backstage plant

16 Pratteln 27

17 Wiesbaden slaughterhouse

18 patronage of Haarlem

20 Manchester Academy 2

21 Bristol SWX

22 London Electric Brixton

25 Oslo Rockefeller

26 Bergen USF sold

27 Alesund terminals

28 Trondheim Samfound

30 Helsinki TavastIa

31 Tampere Pakkahuone

April

02 Stockholm Debaser

03 Malmo KB

04 Gothenburg Pustervik