An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.



Kuwait Amir, HRH Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, sent a condolence cable to Nepalese President Bidhya Devi Bhandari on Thursday regarding the death of Nepalese workers in an accident in the Al Mutla housing project.

His Highness, the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, and His Highness, the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al Sabah, also sent similar cables to President Bhandari.

Six expat workers died on Thursday at a construction site.

The Kuwait Fire Department (KFSD) announced that the rescue operations at the site of the Al Mutla housing project were completed, where workers had been trapped under huge piles of sand the day before.

While six people were killed in the incident, three more were immediately rescued from the construction site, KFSD added.

Director General of the KFSD Lieut. General Khaled Al-Mekrad checked the scene of the accident and asked the staff to investigate the circumstances of the accident.

The accident happened on Wednesday when the workers on the site were showered with huge piles of sand.

The Al Mutlaa project is one of the most important housing companies in the country.