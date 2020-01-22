Kushner takes part in Israel's Holocaust Forum, citing weather conditions - Israel News

advertisement

WASHINGTON – Jared Kushner, the son-in-law and senior advisor to President Donald Trump, canceled his last-minute trip to Israel to attend the World Holocaust Forum and discuss the possible release of the American Middle East peace plan. possibly before the elections in Israel on March 2.

Instead of landing in Israel before Thursday’s events, which many leaders of the world will be attending, he will travel to Washington after visiting Switzerland, where he attended the World Economic Forum.

The President’s adviser and his team decided to cancel the visit because they concluded that due to the weather conditions in Switzerland, his flight to Israel would have been so late that he would no longer be efficient.

Most Israeli experts had assumed that Kushner’s planned trip was a “preparatory visit” before the peace plan was released. Kushner’s close advisor Avi Berkowitz, who heads the planning work in the White House, also canceled his planned visit. Berkowitz was in Israel only two weeks ago. After this visit, rumors surfaced in the Israeli media about the upcoming release of the peace plan.

