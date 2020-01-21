advertisement

Major movie news was announced today as Hobbs & Shaw director David Leitch was reported to be working on a remake of the classic Kung Fu television series. According to the deadline, Universal Pictures gave the rights to the 1972 TV series an option, which will be transformed into a modernized version of the story with Leitch as the director. An author for the film has not yet been announced, but the store reports that the producers are actively looking for one. The classic series played the late David Carradine as martial arts master Kwai Chang Caine, who left China after his master was killed. He went on to spend a lot of time in the Old West walking around and helping those who need a defender. Caine was also exposed to significant racial and assassination attacks. He always remained peaceful unless provoked to defend himself or others.

In addition to his work on Hobbs & Shaw, Leitch is also known as the co-director of the first John Wick film and the Charlize Theron 2017 action film Atomic Blonde and Deadpool 2.

Before working behind the camera, Leitch worked as a stuntman for almost two decades and had credits in films such as Blade, Matrix Reloaded / Revolutions, V for Vendetta, 300 and X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

In an interview with / Film in 2019, Leitch spoke about Hobbs & Shaw and talked about what it’s like to work with a star like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson who has so many skills when it comes to to appear in an action film.

“I think the question is, what can’t you do with this guy?” Leitch quipped. “Look, we wanted to do something that was fun, bombastic and big and not apologetic in terms of size and scope. We wanted to have fun. The Fast films now had so many incarnations and they became even more outrageous I think everyone understood what it was and great summer fun. “

Concerning the limits that he doesn’t cross or affect one moment or the other, Leitch said: “Well, I think it’s good that you said that because the appetite for superhero films has obviously never been greater. People see these massive set pieces , Buildings explode and worlds collide, and I thought, in what other universe can you really do that except in these films? So turning it into a superhero film but not being a superhero film was definitely discussed and was definitely the idea people want to see this stuff and you want to go to the movies to see the stuff. how do we make this franchise work between a superhero film and a fast universe? “

There is currently no scheduled release date for the Kung Fu film.

