When offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski climbed the career ladder for the top job in Cleveland, Viking head coach Mike Zimmer tried to ensure the greatest possible continuity after a solid season from quarterback Kirk Cousins ​​and the rest of the offensive. Kubiak wasn’t interested in becoming head coach again, but an offensive coordinator? Well, that was certainly fascinating.

“I just said,” Coach, do I mind if I go home and mow grass for a few days or something and think about it? “Kubiak remembered.

It only took a day and a half. He was more than ready to take the position.

“I never lost my joy,” said Kubiak.

The offensive advisory job, which included the title of co-head coach, was launched for Kubiak a year ago after the interest in working with Zimmer had proven to be mutually beneficial. Working with Stefanski on creating the game book and planning the games was exactly the spark he was hoping for after spending the last two seasons off-sideline as a recruiter for Denver.

Kubiak’s eight-year assignment as head coach of the Houston Texans and his two-year assignment as head coach of the Broncos were shortened due to health problems. This will be his 13th year as an offensive coordinator in the NFL.

“He has a great feeling for him. He is very down to earth. He has a lot of skins on the wall, so the players really respect him, ”said Zimmer.

The Vikings made Kubiak and the rest of their newly hired and promoted assistants available to reporters on Tuesday, including co-defense coordinators Andre Patterson and Adam Zimmer. Patterson (defensive line) and Zimmer (linebacker) maintained their position as coach, and longtime NFL coach Dom Capers was recently hired as a senior defense assistant to further improve the strategy process on this side of the ball.

Zimmer, Kubiak and Capers have a total of 24 seasons in the league as head coach and a total of 42 seasons in the NFL as an offensive or defensive coordinator.

Patterson has been a friend of the Zimmer family since 1988, when he joined Mike at Weber State and Adam was only 4 years old. Patterson said the job stock would not be a problem.

In terms of working with the older room, who was responsible for defense for most of his six seasons as the Viking head coach, Patterson described himself as the good cop.

“I’m more of a motherly type. I’ll put my arm around you and teach you like I did as a teacher,” said Patterson.

