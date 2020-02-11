The Somali citizen said she wanted to offer some kind of help that is sustainable and empowers children.



When the 2010 famine struck her country, Zahra Hassan Farah couldn’t stand watching children lose their lives.

“They are the future of our country and the only hope that will move us forward,” said Farah, who comes from Somalia.

Providing orphans with food, water, and clothing was the immediate help that they provided, but it did not serve their full purpose.

The Somali citizen said she wanted to offer some kind of help that is sustainable and that gives children, especially orphans, the opportunity to shape their own future. Her answer was a center that teaches and cares for orphans.

“Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day. Teach a man how to fish and you feed him for a lifetime,” she quoted the famous saying.

The Somalia famine from 2010 to 2012 claimed the deaths of around 260,000 people, half of whom were children under five, according to a 2013 United Nations and United States report. funds hunger early warning system network.

Farah turned to charitable foundations, nonprofit organizations, and independent donors to purchase land, begin construction, and provide the center with the necessary books, furniture, and teaching materials.

With the direct support of the Emirates Red Crescent, the Khadija Foundation, an NGO based in Somaliland, was established on over 100 hectares of land.

Go beyond your goals

In cooperation with the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, the Emirates Red Crescent and the Africa Educational Trust, the foundation not only expanded its home to care for and educate orphans, but also to provide humanitarian and emergency and disaster relief for disadvantaged communities in Somalia.

It also builds schools across the country, provides health services, and provides training to empower women, youth, and determined people.

To date, the Khadija Foundation has helped more than 14,000 orphans, 75 determined children, and 732 disadvantaged families.

Since its inception, the foundation has provided emergency aid to over 32,000 families and provided food to over 200,000 displaced people affected by natural disasters, droughts and conflicts.

The foundation continues to build schools, three of which have already been completed to enable children to take an active part in Somalia’s development and growth.

Its services have reached 32 villages across Somalia. These range from sustainable water infrastructure to schools and mosques to health services and support for small businesses to help families achieve financial independence.

Farah’s work continues to show what impact a person can have. She continues to work with non-governmental organizations, including Allocation aux Adultes Handicapes, to help people become more determined. Africa Educational Trust; and Emirates Red Crescent, among other local education initiatives and independent donors.

“As long as I live, I will continue to expand the foundation to give my people hope for a better future,” added Farah.

“Education is the greatest form of empowerment so that young people can determine their own future with complete trust and complete independence.”

HOW THE INITIATIVE WORKS

1-The Khadija Foundation works with charities and donors to make a difference

2-A home was built to care for orphans and benefit over 14,000 children

3-It provides emergency aid, helps more than 32,000 families and feeds more than 200,000 people

4-It is building schools across the country, three of which have already been completed

5-The range of services extends from healthcare to water infrastructure to supporting small businesses

