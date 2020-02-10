In 2018 Al Sheemi decided to launch an online platform called “more than a mother”.



Asma Saber Al Sheemi had a successful career in digital marketing before stopping in 2013 to focus on raising her children. However, over the years, she has felt the feeling of being unproductive. “I made my children my priority, but I also wanted to realize my ambitions and be successful at work,” said the 31-year-old Egyptian.

In 2018, Al Sheemi decided to launch an online platform called “more than a mother”. It offers free professional courses to give mothers who stay at home the skills they need to work freelance and work from home. Her project came into being after facing a number of challenges to find a job as a mother.

Al Sheemi studied social work in 2008 before working in digital marketing for five years. As a mother who stayed at home for six years, she wanted to continue her career, which had changed due to the advent of social media and other online platforms.

After completing the online courses and earning a marketing degree, Al Sheemi’s real struggle began to find a job.

“I was looking for part-time jobs, but most of the offers did not match my skills. I had ambitions to work in an agency, but I was rejected because I am a mother who may fall behind in performance,” said Al Sheemi. “I was introduced to the then new concept of freelance in Egypt and started to take on tasks and work from home.”

Al Sheemi tried to use her experience to positively influence the lives of other women and launched the online platform to promote a culture of freelance work for mothers at home, promote distance learning and use technology forever. “By learning different skills, women can also open their own online businesses without letting go of their role as mothers,” she added.

Al Sheemi uses her skills with over 20 volunteers to design online courses in a variety of areas including marketing, graphic design, and video editing and production.

Her team of volunteers from various fields helped launch online content creation, crafts, handmade accessories, and leather design courses to empower women to start their own businesses from home. The platform also offers an area for social media marketing where housewives can advertise their craft online and acquire the necessary knowledge related to photography and digital marketing.

“I have a strong team of volunteers who help design different courses online and involve trainers who support women throughout their course,” said Al Sheemi.

5 courses to 13

Al Sheemi started the initiative with courses in five areas, which have now been expanded to 13 areas thanks to the continuous use of volunteers. In its first year, the platform trained 1,000 women and the volunteers want to reach 2,000 by the end of 2020.

For Al Sheemi, however, the numbers are not comparable to her sense of accomplishment when she sees a woman’s progress after taking the online courses. “A number of women who have completed our courses have now started their online business. My role in this initiative is to give women the support they need to start their careers.”

Al Sheemi’s ultimate goal is to combat society’s stereotypes about working mothers. “A woman can have children and stay productive at work.”

The online classes are also aimed at women with physical disabilities who are unable to attend classes.

Your next step is to launch a similar platform for younger viewers titled “More than a child” to equip children with different skills and promote the productive use of smart devices.

To reach more women in the region, Al Sheemi is working with the Egyptian Ministry of Youth and Sports or the Ministry of Social Solidarity to advance the platform and add more course material.

How does the initiative work?

> The online platform is operated by over 21 volunteers

> It offers free professional courses to give mothers who stay at home the skills they need to work freelance and work from home

> The course offer includes marketing, graphic design as well as video editing and production

> Other courses such as content creation, handicrafts, handmade accessories and leather design enable women to start their own business from home

> In addition, the mothers are taught social media skills that help them to market their products

