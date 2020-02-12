SIMILAR POSTS

Jessica Jones may not particularly like Krysten Ritter’s next TV role: The actress will be leading a dark comedy series without a title, in which she will play a serial killer, reports our sister site Deadline.

The project – with which Ritter is reunited Don’t trust the B – in apartment 23 Creator Nahnatchka Khan – based on William Schlichter’s 2018 novel SKA: Anonymous serial killerThis is followed by seven murderers who form their own self-help group.

No network is currently associated with the series, although Deadline reports that Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and HBO Max are among the streamers who have entered into a bidding war for the project. Ritter will produce together with Khan, who also writes the series together with Angela LaManna (The punisher).

Ritter leaves her three-season run as a private investigator in the title Marvel’s Jessica JonesRitter said that she had no plans to revisit the character that also appeared in the defender Miniseries.

“Do I think I’ll play them again? I don’t think so,” Ritter admitted after speculation Jessica Jones could one day be revived at the Disney + streaming service. “I feel like I played it, you know? I feel really good about it. I feel good when I close the door.”

Knight’s TV credits also belong breaking Bad and Gilmore Girls, Are you interested in your next project?