Dear Aaj Kal tries to show how couples in love chased their love interests in the past and how romance has changed in the face of the fast-paced life of people. It’s also about how the meaning of love itself has changed.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s love Aaj Kal is no different from Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone’s film of the same name. However, some bits have been changed in the new version.

The new film has a strange beginning and shows how Aarushi Sharma and Sara are being followed by Kartik in two different situations, which means that the women like to be followed. But the scene is confusing, it misleads the audience right from the start and gives an idea of ​​how incomprehensible the whole film will be.

Dear Aaj Kal is told by Randeep Hooda, who talks about his heyday and what it was like to be in love back then. It is shown how he tells Sara (Zoe) the story that is “related” to Veer (Kartik).

After that, everything seems to be left to the audience to understand and guess the essence of love Aaj Kal!

In summary, director Imitiaz Ali’s idea behind Love Aaj Kal wanted to tell a story about a person trapped in his own shackles and who cannot be stopped when he unleashes his inner charisma.

script

The script is very bad and confusing.

dialog

Well, it seems that no dialogues have been written for the film. The lines are so routine that it appears that the actors have received a scene and have been asked to conduct spontaneous dialogues.

music

Music is bad too. Only that the song that was recorded by the former Love Aaj Kal is good, but that too was postponed until the end of the film.

Acting

Kartik Aryan tries to play someone who does things without thinking and is silly but fails miserably. Sara doesn’t look pretty and surpasses anything she doesn’t deliver in terms of acting. The same applies to Randeep Hooda. Except that the debutante Aarushi Sharma did a pretty good job.

place

All locations are well shot on a large scale.

processing

The processing is very bad and lengthy. A film that cannot be longer than two hours was stretched for 2.5 hours.

judgment

There is no action, no comedy, no entertainment and no easy moments. It is a pain to sit down and understand through the film. Here too, the story is far from reality and the audience cannot refer to such an illusory film.

Star: 1

Movie: Dear Aaj Kal

Occupation: Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Aarushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda

Director: Imtiaz Ali