Kristin chooses godfather for New Baxter Baby

Last week’s episode of Last Man Standing, Kristin and Ryan Mandy and Kyle said they’d be the godparents of their new baby. Of course, the couple took this new job very seriously, more seriously than Kristin and Ryan were prepared. This was the last big step for Kristin and Ryan, who announced that they expected the season to premiere earlier this month.

(Photo: Michael Becker / Fox)

In “Bedtime Story” Kristin (Amanda Fuller) and Ryan (Jordan Masterson) Mandy (Molly McCook) and Kyle (Christoph Sanders) made the first choice for the godparents of the new Baxter baby. They quickly took the stage.

“I thought aunt was a good job, but godparents … a parent sent by God,” said Mandy.

“I don’t know anything about being a sponsor,” added Kyle. “I guess I have to see The Godfather!”

Kristin assured them that no research was necessary and that they would be suitable for great-grandparents. Mandy was so excited that she jumped forward later and decorated the baby’s nursery. This caused a problem because Mandy wanted to decorate the nursery in pink, but Ryan wanted to become gender neutral. Kristin yelled at her and asked her to solve the problem.

Mandy and Ryan went to the “godfather”, who turned out to be Kyle, who pretended to be Marlon Brando. Ryan reminded Mandy that this is her baby. Mandy was annoyed and wondered why they called her godmother in the first place. However, Kristin knew – Ryan told her beforehand that the greatest gift she could give her baby was “the secret in Mandy, the thing that makes her so alive, the thing that makes her fall in love with the world”.

This speech gave Mandy and Ryan the confidence to learn to work together to design the kindergarten.

Kristin announced that she was pregnant at the season’s premiere, and fans later learned that the baby was a girl. The pregnancy was written on the show because Amanda Fuller was pregnant in real life during production.

When Kristin told the family that she was pregnant, the news hurt Mandy, who was used to learning everything from her sister first. However, Kristin later told Mandy that she didn’t want to spread the news too early because she had a miscarriage during her last pregnancy.

Elsewhere in Bedtime Story, Mike (Tim Allen) and Vanessa (Nancy Travis) clashed over their snoring. At some point the couple tried to sleep in separate bedrooms, but it didn’t make either of them happy. Mike solved the problem by getting a chic bed with changing sleeping positions and a sound machine.

New episodes of Last Man Standing Air on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

