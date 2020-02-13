A reality TV illusion! Kristin Cavallari admitted that she had once met a cameraman while filming The Hills while portrayed as dating Brody Jenner on the former MTV series.

“I talk to Brody here and there. I mean, not much, but yes, we definitely stayed in touch, ”says Uncommon James, 33, the founder of her former Hills colleague Heidi Montag and Audrina Patridge a quick look at the episode of Very Cavallari on Thursday February 13th. “We made an appointment at 18 and when I came to The Hills we didn’t make an appointment.”

Cavallari announced that she was actually dating a cameraman named Miguel who was shooting the reality show.

“We were together for a few months and nobody knew,” says the Laguna Beach alum. “And I was on the show with Brody and as if Miguel was filming it along the way.”

Monday, 33, replied that she “didn’t know” that Cavallari had a romance behind the scenes and added, “This is so cumbersome.”

The relationship between Cavallari and Miguel was finally discovered when paparazzi caught them at an airport in Canada. Cavallari said she was upset that her 2010 affair was exposed “a week before the show ended.”

However, the reality star does not regret that she said in her confessional: “I have an appointment with a cameraman, yes. Sure did. “

Cavallari added, “Nobody knew because I was a professional and we kept it under wraps. But it was fun.”

The Hills Alum married the former NFL player Jay Cutler The couple share three children, Camden [7], Jaxon [5] and Saylor [4]. Cavallari, who has been turning reality TV on and off since school, told Weekly in December 2019 that her husband had trouble adapting to life on camera.

“I mean, when the show is over, Jay will be very happy,” said Cavallari at the time. “But I think he’s having fun with it. You definitely know his role on the show. He responded so positively that we had a good time. “

Very Cavallari will be broadcast on Thursdays at 9 p.m. a!

