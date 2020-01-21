Kristin Cavallari has just reunited with Heidi Montag and Audrina Patridge, the co-stars of 'Hills'

advertisement

Kristin Cavallari has made a remarkable career after her breakthrough in MTV’s The Hills. The reality show debuted in 2006 and ran until 2010, helping launch Cavallari’s career with co-stars Heidi Montag and Audrina Patridge. The three were together again on Monday.

The Very Cavallari star posted a photo of her along with her former castmates in a post that has caused a stir on social media.

“IF THE HILLS AND VERY CAVALLARI collide! Today with these 2 pretty ladies who will be featured in an episode of @verycavallari in a few weeks,” she wrote in the headline, marking both women at the end.

Very Cavallari is currently in season three and it is uncertain what the two former stars of The Hills will do if they show up. Maybe it’s just a meeting with Cavallari, or it could be some kind of partnership with their growing jewelry and accessories brand.

That being said, many of their followers felt nostalgic when they saw the three together again. One follower wrote in particular: “My 14-year-old self is screaming!”

“They have never aged since high school,” commented one user.

“They all look great! Glad you are all still friends and look happy,” wrote another.

Earlier this month, Cavallari met with PopCulture.com, where she talked about finding the perfect balance between her growing business and her mother role. She said she “follows a routine,” which makes everything possible despite her busy schedule, and makes sure that her weekends are always for her children.

While filming her show, she also has a strict policy that children are not allowed to be shot because they do not want them to get into the world of reality television without understanding exactly what they are doing.

“I feel like I’ve found what a balance is for me and I feel like I have two buckets, my family bucket and my work bucket,” she said. “Work never goes into the family and work can go a little bit crazy if I just try to reconcile all of this, but the family is and will always be the most important thing for me.”

Her and husband Jay Cutler, who had a successful career in the NFL, share three children, but rarely include one of their children in their social media posts.

