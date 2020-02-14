People say that there are no perfect couples – and they are people they have never met Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard and all their sweet ways.

The 39-year-old Frozen 2 voice actress increased Instagram on Thursday February 13th to share a cute photo with her husband, 45, while they are out together. “DATE ​​NIGHT!” Kristen wrote next to the snapshot. Check it out below!

Of course, people were thrilled when they went to the comment section to reply. “I love you so much, please adopt me,” joked a fan. Another said, “A day before [Valentine’s Day] craziness begins. My kind of people.”

Kristen and Dax closed the knot in 2013. They share two children – the daughters Lincoln [6] and Delta [5] the podcast presenter of “Armchair Expert” when they met him for the first time. “I had just come out of a long-term relationship. I just remember that he talked so much. I said, “This guy can talk!” Said the blonde beauty Willie ghost during an interview on November 24, 2019.

“I didn’t know who he was,” the Hollywood star continued. “I thought to myself,” Maybe this is one of the Jackass guys or something? “However, the way Dax remembers her first encounter is a little different from his wife.

“He remembers,” You told a really intense story about a deal you made at Target, “Kristen joked.” And I thought, “It sounds like a brand.” And then we went. There were no sparks at all. “But don’t worry, the stars without a paddle took the first step to begin their long-lasting love.

“I get a text that says, ‘Hello, my name is Dax. I violated your privacy and received your number from Shauna. How do you feel about it Kristen remembered. “And I said, ‘Excuse me? You sound stimulating. “

“He is so brave and that was my kind of person,” added the blonde beauty. “I said, ‘OK, I’m starting with a really good joke that makes me feel like butterflies. … I fell in love with him before he fell in love with me. “

Invision / AP / Shutterstock

Well, it’s pretty clear that these two are still madly in love with each other and that won’t change that quickly!