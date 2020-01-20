Kristen Bell about working with husband Dax Shepard, Teases Project

advertisement

Could you imagine if Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard had their own tv show ?! The beloved actress teased the possibility of an upcoming joint project when she recently took part in the Winter Television Critics Association press tour. Although she has made no commitments, she is the star of the upcoming animated series from Apple TV + Central Park revealed that she and her husband are currently developing ideas for a screen appearance.

“Oh, always, always, always, always,” revealed Kristen, 39, Closer Weekly and other reporters, when asked that she and Dax, 45, would ever appear together in one production. “We are currently discussing it, there is an idea in the works that may or may not be realized.”

Matt Baron / Shutterstock

However, Kristen explained that the project had to be almost perfect so that they could register. “Here’s the thing … you have to make sure it’s a good idea, because the clear truth is that we are offered many things, like,” Would you host all of this? Would you do this sitcom together? “And we don’t just want to do it,” she said. “We want it to be good and we spend a lot of time thinking about the right idea.”

Kristen and Dax – who bothered in 2013 and share daughters Lincoln [6] and Delta [5] – have their explanation of why they’re so picky about appearances. “Are we saying something with it? Will we have fun with it Will the hours for our family life be digestible? She thought. “So there are so many variables that it takes a bit of time, but yes, I would work with him right away.”

While longtime Lovebirds have quickly become one of Hollywood’s most popular couples, Kristen’s two children aren’t as impressed with their celebrity status. After revealing the exciting news of a possible upcoming project, the Frozen Star spoke out exactly what Lincoln and Delta think of their famous mother and father.

“Am I cool with my kids? I mean, do I think I’m cool? One hundred percent, ”she joked with Closer. “Do I tell them I’m cool all the time? Absolutely.” Though Kristen couldn’t help but numb her own horn, she joked that her little girls felt the opposite. “They don’t. No, they don’t think I’m cool. And I can say that every time I try to choose an outfit for them, they just look at me in disgust.”

Kristen joked that she was “not cool” for her adorable daughters, Lincoln and Delta “never want to know the secrets of Frozen, which horrifies me,” she added merrily. “I know it’s really sad. It’s in your DNA to reject your parents, so it’s OK.”

When Kristen and Dax work together, we hope Lincoln and Delta become fans of their appearance!

