How many days a week do we come home and want a foot massage? Six? Seven? However, rubbing our own feet is never as effective as in a spa or nail salon, and significant others, family members and friends usually don’t take the opportunity to do this for us.

This is where the truMedic InstaShiatsu + foot massager comes into play. Kris Jenner, the famous non-stop momager, knows what it’s like to be on your feet and on the go all day every day. That is why she takes the time to relax with her own truMedic massager. She gave one to all of her daughters for Valentine’s Day, but loved her so much that she kept one to herself!

“I love my @trumedicmassage foot massager!” Jenner raved about an Instagram story. It is certainly not the only one. Shoppers can’t get enough of this heavenly personal massager to use from the comfort of their own home. One said they even canceled an appointment with their foot and ankle orthopedic surgeon after trying it for the first time! Another suffering from painful balls and arthritis said that this massager brings the relief they have been craving for with just a simple push of a button.

To use this massager, we put our feet in the designated places and switch on the machine. We can then choose from three pressure levels for our Shiatsu massage, which range from mild to intense. We can also turn on the gentle yet effective warmth to warm up our muscles for additional relaxation and relief.

This massager uses rolling foot pressure and air compression to fight the kinks in our aching and tired feet. We might feel that we have just received a deep massage from a specialist! However, our legs are not left out to dry. This product comes with air compression sleeves for our calves for an even more spa-like experience!

This massager is the best gift not only for others, but also for us. Anyone who is always on their feet would appreciate it if they came home to their truMedic at the end of the day. This includes teachers, doctors, retail or service employees, parents, athletes and entertainers like the Jenners and Kardashians. Even office workers or remote workers can use this under their desk, wishing an eight-hour day would only take a little longer.

Seriously, who wouldn’t appreciate stress relief out there? Breathing techniques and yoga are nice, but a foot massage is just the best feeling out there. We can also multitask while using this massager. We can read something, write a blog post, find out whether Valencia or Ludwig is the best filter for our TBT on Instagram, or catch up on our favorite show. Feel free to do the opposite of multitasking too and just sit back and relax at the moment.

The slim and ergonomic design of this massager was developed to “perfectly complement” our feet. This is nothing more than these bumpy plastic foot tubs that vibrate a little and call it a “massage”. We can sit back in high-quality comfort. If Jenner loves it himself, we know it has to be top notch.

Self-care is all the rage these days, and we hope this trend never dies. If we put on a clay or leaf mask while using this massager, we think we’ll have the best night ever. Throw in a facial roller and bubble bath before the night ends, and we may also have the best sleep we’ve ever had. The best part? We can do it again the next day! No spa or doctor appointments required.

We needed something like this longer than we would like to admit. We can see that this makes a big difference in our lives for a long time. Now it’s time to make that difference, while the massager costs almost half its original price. Our feet are practically begging us!

