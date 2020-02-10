Montreal singer-songwriter Patrick Krief premiered his video for “Venus” from his album “Dovetale” today on American songwriters. The indie artist, better known as Krief, is revising his 2019 album release with a vivid visualization of the song that is central to the themes of this record.

Krief, named after the goddess of fertility, shared the entire album that resulted from this song and the need to bring it to life with cinematic images. Krief sets his stage on a dry lake bed in the desert outside of Vegas. The simple image of geographic isolation overlaps with a background of a deep blue sky.

“We rolled the dice and were very lucky with the perfect weather,” admitted Krief. “The shoot was a nice experience with so many happy things happening to take perfect pictures.”

Krief said that he had clear visual elements in mind when writing arrangements for “Venus”. “Venus” was the first song that he directed to transform these images into a treatment.

“I wanted to show a man who lived in isolation, buried something, praised it with a song and left this life forever,” said Krief.

The song itself is a deeply personal track that explores love, death and new life. “Venus” is the last title in Krief’s collection of love songs that culminate in the honeymoon phase of his marriage. In contrast, this song outlines his struggle with both the loss of loved ones and the death of previous relationships. Krief compares death to a new life with the idea of ​​becoming a father.

“I felt an urgency to let go of many habits and patterns of thought and to embrace letting go,” said Krief. “I questioned the idea of ​​being able to continue living in the face of extreme losses.”

A key theme of this song is fear, which is related to the topics covered in its lyrics. As someone who admittedly has to deal with anxiety and depression, Krief delves into his double fear of dealing with these elements.

“The lyrics tell a lot about this story, but the emotions of the whole piece were felt in my entire body when I recorded the guitar solo in an improvised setting,” said Kreif. “It’s sloppy and buggy, but I kept it because it really held on for a moment.”

Casting director Bruno Rosato helped him to realize his cinematic dreams via Instagram. Rosato reached for Krief after listening to his work on the radio and expressed that he wanted to see better pictures for his music. He linked Krief with Kate Yablunovsky, who helped work on this project and bring it to life. Yablunovsky continued to direct videos for “Tonight” and “Idols” from the same album.

Krief’s director of photography for the project, Gabriel Ng, suggested the video setting they used outside of Vegas, and the song came together visually from there. With the help of visionaries from the film industry, Krief was able to bring the emotional resonance of “Venus” to life in a brilliant way.

“I’m very happy with the video,” Krief admitted. “Of course, nothing can ever look the way you imagined it, but I’m proud of my first efforts as a director and have the opportunity to do more of this kind of work in the future.”

Watch the exclusive video premiere of Krief’s “Venus” here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BJb8QVa-ZO0 [/ embed]