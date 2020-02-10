Kree Harrisons 2020 album, selected family tree, was named after the close musical and personal relationships that helped her complete the project. With previously released pieces like “I Love the Lie”, the project shows the musical magic that Harrison creates with friends and artists like Chris Stapleton, Brothers Osborne, songwriter Liz Rose and many others.

Read on as Harrison explains the story behind the project’s title track, which is also the last track.

I put this title on the table because I’ve always heard that blood is thicker than water, and I – I could never figure out why that was a saying. It became clear to me where the war was coming from: When soldiers were in the trenches, they called each other brothers because they literally shared blood. That is where that came from.

I said, “Wow, that’s so crazy.” Because I always said, “Well, that’s bulls,” you know what I mean? I’ve always had a great family, even my own family, who came from my father’s side or whatever, that wasn’t my real blood, but I’ve always taken my whole life, that’s closer to me than some of my actual biological ones Family.

It just came out of this place and that mentality. We all wrote this song together.