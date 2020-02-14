Kraft Heinz Co., the company that makes Kool-Aid and Velveeta, saw its bonds lose their investment grade status and fall into the “junk” range after two rating companies downgraded their debt on Friday.

The steps taken by Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings turned Kraft’s debt into a “fallen angel,” a term used by fixed income investors to refer to a situation where a company’s debt is investment grade switch to junk status. Moody’s Investors Service continues to view Kraft Bonds as an investment grade company, but has put the company on a negative outlook, a sign that it could also cause a downgrade.

S&P Global Ratings lowered Kraft’s rating by one level late Friday to BB + from BBB-, the lowest investment grade level. Fitch took the same step earlier in the day.

Kraft’s decision not to cut dividends on Thursday may have weighed on perceived creditworthiness and, according to investors, stands in contrast to other BBB-rated issuers who have sought to lower debt levels.

A Kraft spokesman asked for a comment, saying the company believes it is important for shareholders “to maintain our dividend at this time of transformation.

“We continue to strive to reduce leverage over time as we reposition the company for sustainable growth and return,” said Michael Mullen, senior vice president of corporate affairs at Kraft Heinz.

Some investors fear that insurers, pension funds, and other mutual funds with strict restrictions on junk bond ownership will now be forced to sell the debt, leading to additional losses on the bonds.

On the other hand, a sell-off triggered by the downgrading of power into junk could offer buying opportunities, especially at a time when the returns of the BB-rated segment of the US junk bond market are close to 3.5% ,

“As we have heard from the street for some time, there is a certain risk that angels will fall onto the market,” said Brian Kennedy, co-portfolio manager of Loomis, Sayles & Companys cross-sector institutional strategies and mutual funds.

“But as much as these companies may have short-term problems, they offer some investors significant opportunities,” he said.

More than with other fallen angels, pension funds with stricter restrictions may find it more difficult to borrow Kraft’s debt.

According to BofA Global Research, around $ 14 billion of the food company’s bonds mature after 10 years, some even up to 30 years. With many sub-investment grade portfolios tending to short-term debt, it could be more difficult for these longer-term bonds to find a new home.

The company’s bonds have been in shock for the past few days, even after the food and beverage company reported a fourth-quarter profit on Thursday that exceeded expectations as sales declined.

The most actively traded bonds due in June 2046 traded on Friday with an average yield of around 5.14%, which corresponds to an increase of 4.14% on Monday, according to the MarketAxess bond trading and pricing platform. Falling bond prices drive up yields.

Goldman Sachs’ stock analysts, led by Jason English, argued that while Kraft’s management said the company intended to lower the leverage ratio fourfold again, it had not given a deadline to achieve this goal. Goldman estimates that the goal may not be met until 2027.

“We believe that this is probably too gradual for management or credit agencies to accept, and instead believe management should make divestitures to speed up this process,” the team wrote in a customer release Thursday.

Kraft’s finances are increasingly tight as they try to catch up with the rapidly changing tastes of consumers. The demand for healthier foods has reduced appetite for processed products, which are the mainstay of the food and beverage giant’s product line.

The company has written down more than $ 15 billion in 2018.

Read: Why the $ 15.4 billion write-off of the Kraft Heinz brand was unusual

