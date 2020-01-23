KPMG predicts the Audit Committee's agenda for 2020

advertisement

Improving audit quality and setting clear expectations for the external auditor, closely monitoring management progress in implementing the new credit loss standard, and maintaining or restoring control over the Audit Committee’s agenda will be key issues that will appear on the audit plans Committees of listed companies this year, according to the Board Leadership Center of the Big Four KPMG.

The center based its forecasts on surveys and interactions with members of the audit committee.

“The primary concern is that audit committees ensure that they manage the audit committee’s agenda,” said John Rodi, KPMG’s new head of the audit committee. “In addition to overseeing financial reporting and internal controls over financial reporting, audit committees are responsible for overseeing many of an organization’s risks – cyber risks, technology in general, governance, regulatory, and operational risks. and then of course to monitor the external and internal auditor. This can be a challenge as business and regulatory risks become more complex. “

“The audit committees are currently reviewing their composition to ensure that they have the expertise and time to monitor the risks assigned to them, and are also assessing whether certain risks are addressed at the overall board level or at any other level should be committees to ensure that the audit committee does not become a default risk committee unless it takes a risk, ”he continued.

Other priorities this year include focusing the Audit Committee on the company’s ethics, compliance and whistleblower programs, and understanding how technology affects talent, efficiency and the value of the financial organization. The two remaining priorities are to review the quality and scope of the company’s environmental, social, governance, and sustainability reports, and to ensure that internal auditing focuses on key risks that go beyond financial reporting.

Audit committees are also likely to be concerned with the recent changes to the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Independence Rules for Statutory Auditors (see SEC Proposals to Relax Long-Term Statutory Independence Rules).

“In addition to changing some of the independence rules, the SEC recently issued a statement in late December outlining the role of the Audit Committee in relation to financial reporting and the oversight responsibilities of the Audit Committee in general,” said Rodi. “Interestingly, it was pointed out that the independence of the auditor is the shared responsibility of the audit firm, the audit committee and the management of the audited company. The audit committee clearly plays a critical role in the auditor’s compliance with the independence rules, also because the Sarbanes-Oxley Act specifically requires the audit committee to be responsible for overseeing the auditor. “

“The SEC’s statement also states that audit committees should periodically review the auditor and corporate surveillance processes for independence to ensure that these corporate surveillance processes also address issues such as corporate events such as acquisitions and ensure timely communication between management and the statutory auditor so that the audit firm can ensure that it complies with the independence rules, ”he added.

The new audit reports commissioned by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board include a discussion of critical audit questions, and these are likely to be discussed in audit committees.

“It was a topic that auditors and audit committees talked a lot about,” said Rodi. “It is the first major change in audit opinion in many, many decades. The judgment of what is classified as a critical subject lies with the auditor, but we are talking to the audit committees about an intensive dialogue between the audit committee and the auditor about the process that the auditor went through Critical audit matter is to ensure that they have a complete list of the potentially significant risks or items that could rise to the level of a CAM, and make sure that the audit committees see the draft CAM in front of the CAM included in the auditor’s report , Finally, it is also important that others in an organization are informed of the change in opinion. As an example, we talk to our customers about whether the Investor Relations department is aware of the change if they receive questions from various investors. It was very interesting, especially in the next few months as we got into a busier time with our customers as of December 31st. “

Regardless of this, KPMG also published a separate set of agenda items for company boards this year, as well as its own audit quality report, which highlights how the company is working to strengthen quality control.

Audit committees also deal with all new accounting standards, including revenue recognition, leasing, currently expected credit losses, hedging and long-term insurance contracts.

“What we discussed with our audit committee is things they should focus on, such as making sure they understand the company’s implementation process,” said Rodi. “How is it ensured that the standard, including the schedule, is implemented and whether the company’s management has the appropriate resources to implement the standard? Management is then asked whether or not it has determined the impact of the transition at the same time as what the auditor has done to separately assess the accuracy of this transition effect. “

“In the future,” he continued, “is the company’s willingness to operate under this new standard? What are some of the key assumptions used in CECL, for example? What is the involvement of other groups within the company, such as B. model. ” Risk management that is particularly relevant for CECL, where the model risk management has reviewed the models and whether they are ready for use. Where are the effects on the transition, in the notes or in the context of MD&A disclosed? The new standard for internal control processes and the impact on the company’s disclosure controls and procedures. There are many areas in which audit committees need to examine whether they understand how the company has implemented or will implement new standards. “

