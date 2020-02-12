KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen police force is breaking new ground against drivers who don’t stop on school buses.

“I just started getting complaints. People called and complained to us all the time, ”says Lieutenant Robert Rush.

To counteract this, the department deploys an officer on certain school buses to catch the perpetrators. However, this is not the first time that they have done so. The problem, according to Rush, is that it is difficult to catch offenders.

“The main reason is that we don’t always have to charge the driver of the vehicle, even though we have the vehicle information or the location of the problem,” says Rush.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, violators can be fined $ 1,000.

Officials take the bus from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. After that, they often monitor areas with many violations.