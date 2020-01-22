Kourtney Kardashian wishes she was pregnant at Younes Reunion

advertisement

Younes Bendjima and Kourtney Kardashian Swan Gallet / WWD / Shutterstock

Baby number 4? Kourtney Kardashian replied to speculation that she was pregnant after Us Weekly released the news that she was dating Younes Bendjima again.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians, 40, published a mirror selfie on Instagram on Wednesday, January 22. “Tryna fixes your inner problems with a bad bitch,” she labeled the picture.

“Are you pregnant?” Asked a fan in the comment section and added a heart-eye emoji.

Kardashian quickly completed the theory, although it seemed optimistic to have more children. “No, I wish,” she wrote next to an emoji from a woman who weighs her baby bump.

We were exclusively informed in December 2019 that the Poosh founder and Bendjima, 26, are back. “The attraction they have for each other has remained constant, even if they have been dissolved,” said a source.

Kardashian and the model sparked reconciliation rumors earlier this month when they were seen together on two different occasions in Miami and Disneyland. They also became cozy at their family’s annual Christmas party and posed together for a cozy photo. “One of my favorite nights of the year since I was born, our tradition,” she said at the time in the series of Instagram photos.

Kardashian recently announced that she would take a step back from the family’s show to be with her children. “I just decided to spend more time as a mother and put more of my energy there,” she told Entertainment Tonight in November 2019. “But I’m not saying goodbye. I think you’ll have to see more of it in the new season, season 18. It isn’t broadcast yet, but it will be filmed.”

The reality star shares 10-year-old son Mason, 7-year-old daughter Penelope and 5-year-old son Reign with an ex-boyfriend Scott Disick,

The TV personality and 36-year-old Disick recognized their relationship in April 2019. “The hardest part was when we both started new relationships,” she admitted in a YouTube video. “That sparked a dispute between you and me about the children’s imagination. We literally had to go to therapy to communicate with each other. “

The Flip It Like Disick star added, “The biggest challenge was figuring out how to separate our relationship as friends and parents and still be on the same page and what I think is appropriate and what is not and when it is possible is talking to each other. In the beginning you set good limits and we learned from them and came to a good place. “

