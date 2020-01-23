Kourtney Kardashian responds to pregnancy speculation about latest photo

advertisement

After Kourtney Kardashian recently posted a selfie on Instagram, he raised the rumor that it appears to have caused it. When responding to a fan’s question whether she was pregnant, the Comments By Celebs account noted that Kardashian had actually answered. Under the first comment, she simply wrote: “No, I wish.”

As Kardashian’s joke approached thousands of likes, fans quickly responded to the handheld comment – which included a heart-eye emoji to indicate that there was no evil will. Still, one user said that the question was “clearly not for you,” while another said that “most were offended by the original remark.” “People have no social skills at all,” wrote a third. “You don’t look pregnant, but even if you did – it was rude.”

All in all, Kardashian was much more relaxed about whether she was pregnant than last month when some fans accused her of getting rid of her Pomeranian treasure. The controversy arose when the reality star released a photo of her and a golden retriever, which triggered some negative comments about her other dog.

advertisement

“Wow, we still have so much negativity, honey, but thanks for your guesses,” Kardashian replied to a commentator. “I assume Santa was not good for you, hence your mood.”

The same month, Kardashian also seemed to confirm that she had rekindled her romance with ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima. After the family’s annual Christmas party, the two were spotted hand in hand on Kardashian’s Instagram.

A source close to the situation said that Kardashian initially had some “reservations” about getting back with her ex, although she is now in a good relationship.

“The feelings were always there, but since their relationship didn’t work out the first time, Kourtney was initially skeptical of giving Younes a second chance,” a source told InTouch Weekly. “Kourtney had a rethink. After spending a lot of time with Younes, she realized how much she loves him and the chemistry between them is crazy. He is also intelligent, which she finds attractive about a man.”

The source added that Kardashian is not “jumping deep,” but “taking things slow and seeing what happens. They started out as friends with advantages, but it has gradually developed into something more.”

—–

Subscribe to GroupChat, the official reality TV podcast from PopCulture.com! Click here to watch it or listen to it below.

WATI! Click Play and listen to GroupChat’s NEW Episode 19! We’re talking about the major Oscar snubs, the bachelor’s epic champagne goal, what’s going on with the marriage of a particular DWTS professional, and Kim Kardashian is starting to get excited about what she didn’t do in a basketball game. Tap on “Play” and register!

advertisement