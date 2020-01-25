Kostornaia Wins While Russia Dominates Figure Skating Euros | National sport

advertisement

GRAZ, Austria (AP) – Alena Kostornaia led a Russian podium race in the women’s competition at the European Figure Skating Championships on Saturday, when Russia finished with the gold medals in all four disciplines.

Kostornaia maintained her lead in the short program despite a fall in the free skate, scoring 240.81 points, enough to beat 15-year-old Anna Shcherbakova by 3.05. Another 15-year-old Russian, Alexandra Trusova, won bronze on 225.34.

Russia won the ice dance early Saturday with Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov after winning the men’s event for Dmitri Aliev and the couples for Alexandra Boikova and Dmitry Kozlovsky on Thursday.

The achievement to win all four European Championships was last achieved by Russia in 2006, when the really big Evgeni Plushenko and Irina Slutskaya skated.

The women’s competition showed how far ahead Russia is.

All three top teams are coached by Eteri Tutberidze, who revolutionized skating with a focus on athletics – including the fact that her skaters are the first to try multiple quadruple jumps regularly – and an intense focus on early skater development teens.

Kostornaia landed seven out of eight triple jumps in her skate, including two triple axes. She has remained unbeaten in international competitions since rising to senior level this season.

Shcherbakova and Trusova both jumped quads, with the additional difficulty levels making up for some inconsistent landings.

Shcherbakova landed two fours, one of which was under-rotated, and fell on a third. Trusova had planned five quads in her “Game of Thrones” free skate, but in the end tried three quads and landed one.

None of the others came closer. The United States-born skater Alexia Paganini came fourth for Switzerland, 32 points ahead of the bronze spot.

Russia has now won the last seven women’s titles at the European Championship with six different skaters, underscoring the explosive but generally short career of the Russian champion. Last year’s European champion Sofia Samodurova was only ninth in the fiercely contested Russian championships last month.

It was a different story in the ice dance. The victory of Russia was a surprise after five titles for the French Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron.

Sinitsina and Katsalapov scored 220.42 points to beat Papadakis and Cizeron by 0.14, although they started free dancing in second place on Saturday.

They were the first dancers to defeat the French duo since Canada’s Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir won the gold medal at the Winter Olympics in 2018.

The ice dance bronze went to another Russian duo, Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin on 211.29. They were fourth after the rhythm dance, but overtook the Italians Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri in free dance on Saturday.

