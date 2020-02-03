Advertisement

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar said Monday that Virat Kohli’s India reminded him of the Pakistani team under Imran Khan because they were strong and able to win games with defeats.

“India under Virat in New Zealand reminds me of Pakistan under Imran. Strong self-confidence as a team. Pakistan under Imran has found different ways to win games, often from losing positions. This only happens when self-confidence is strong.” Manjrekar tweeted.

The cricketer, who has become a commentator, expressed his opinion after India suffered a rare 5-0 loss to New Zealand on Sunday in the T20 International final at Mount Maunganui with seven wins.

Manjrekar also praised K.L. Rahul, now also required to keep wicket, for his impressive performance recently.

“Finding the T20 series in New Zealand is for me the hitman keeper K. L. Rahul. Absolutely brilliant!

“Samson & Pant … India’s next blow brigade obviously has the skill and strength they need to bring a small dose of Virats ‘smarts’ into their game,” Manjrekar wrote.

Victory in the Bay Oval helped India extend its record for most consecutive T20I wins.

This was their eighth consecutive win, beating the previous three times when they won seven games in a row.

Kohli is the most successful test captain in Indian cricket history. He won eleven consecutive series at home and leads the ICC ranking.

Pakistan won the ICC Cricket World Cup under the captain of Imran Khan in 1992.

