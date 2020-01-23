Koha Shed founder fights to overcome injuries

advertisement

JOHN BISSET / STUFF

The founder of Timaru King St Koha Shed, Diane Turner, is too scared to leave her gate alone because he was attacked a few weeks before Christmas.

Diane Turner is too scared to go alone and still suffers from a concussion six weeks after being wounded in her property in Timaru.

advertisement

The founder of King St Koha Shed, who spends most of her free time helping others, thinks she was attacked from behind on Saturday December 7 around 9:30 PM as she walked from her garage to her back door. She had two black eyes, a cut on the head and a concussion as a result of the incident.

Turner couldn’t remember the incident, but a big lump on the back of her head and the injuries in her face made her believe she must have been hit from behind to end with injuries to both the front and back of her head.

The incident was reported to the police, but she said that there had been no arrests and that she had not heard any further developments since she made a statement.

Turner said she had become suspicious of everyone and wondered if someone she’d been in contact with was the one who attacked her because she has no idea what they look like.

“That person has taken away all my self-confidence … I have anxiety and panic attacks.”

Her husband Wayne has to accompany her wherever she goes past their gates, even to the supermarket.

JOHN BISSET / STUFF

The founder of Koha Shed, Diane Turner, introduced herself in December with the injuries she suffered in her garden. (File)

“And I never go out at night,” she said.

She saw a psychiatrist trying to deal with her fears, and a neurologist because of a bit of brain damage from the lump behind her ear due to the attack.

She has to take a nap every afternoon and still has blurred vision and dizziness, so she can’t work or drive.

“I fight as much as I can to get back to normal … I never thought concussions would have such an impact.”

Wayne said her personality had changed and that she was “quicker” and not as patient as before.

JOHN BISSET / STUFF

Wayne Turner said his wife Diane’s personality had changed and she was “snappier” and not as patient as before since the incident.

“It’s (going out) no different than grandchildren holding my hand, she’s just holding it tighter. It’s frustrating, especially for her … I can’t go anywhere and she can’t go anywhere alone,” he said.

The couple was grateful to the community for the support they had received after the attack with many benefactors who gave flowers and chocolates.

Turner established the Koha warehouse in September 2019 with free donated goods that are offered to the public that needs them.

She is forced to reduce the hours of the warehouse until Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A sign with the correct information will be placed this week.

advertisement