Kody Brown reveals plans to move all women into one house

advertisement

The Brown family could prepare to get closer, while sister-wife star Kody Brown unveiled his plan to bring all four wives and their 18 children together under one roof. Taking a quick look at the brand new episode of PEOPLE’s TLC show on Sunday, Kody admits he’s nervous about revealing his plan to the whole family after they move to Las Vegas from Flagstaff, Arizona.

“I’ve been preparing this for months now,” admits Kody in the clip. “I am a little bit nervous.”

Check out the full preview here.

advertisement

“I love this idea and I’m still afraid because I’m worried about her prejudices against her,” he continues with the wives Janelle, Robyn, Meri and Christine, saying that a life situation in a group would be ideal for him to see can all his women and children every day.

“Is the idea of ​​living in a house really special to me? Is it worth making a few sacrifices for me? Yes, it is,” he explains.

Moving to Arizona was certainly not easy for the Brown family. Season 14 was all about the scene change from her home in Vegas, which brought some problems for the polygamist family.

“Angry neighbors drive a woman out of their apartment house and the cost of the many properties that the family needs for Kody’s four wives and many children is at risk of financial disaster,” says the season’s summary Women “not so sure”.

An important argument is how the Browns are working to “divide up their new property,” as tensions with Meri and Kody peak after years of struggling with their marriage.

Sister Wives will air on Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on DC.

Photo credit: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images

—–

Subscribe to GroupChat, the official reality TV podcast from PopCulture.com! Click here to watch it or listen below.

WATI! Click Play and listen to GroupChat’s NEW Episode 19! We’re talking about the major Oscar snubs, the bachelor’s epic champagne goal, what’s going on with the marriage of a particular DWTS professional, and Kim Kardashian is getting excited about what she didn’t do in a basketball game. Tap on “Play” and log in!

advertisement