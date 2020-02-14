Kobe Bryant and his teen daughter Gianna were buried side by side in the Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona del Mar, California.

On Friday, February 7th, family and friends honored the life of the basketball legend and his “mini-me” in a private memorial in the park, without the media being present.

Their resting place, which according to a DailyMail source cost a fortune, is as private as it is at the top of the cemetery and looks out over the Bryant family home.

The grave field is decorated with purple and yellow flowers that represent the Lakers. The 41-year-old Kobe team played during his tenure in the NBA. A colorful pinwheel – representative of the death of a child – honored 13-year-old Gianna, and heart rosaries symbolized the family’s Catholic faith. Just in time for the holiday of love, “love balloons” and Valentine’s Day decorations adorned the area.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Kobe, Gianna, and seven others, including the Altobelli family, died tragically in a helicopter crash on January 26.

The Lakers player and his daughter, a basketball colleague, died “quickly” from blunt trauma after the wreck, according to death certificates.

Since the incident, Kobe’s widow Vanessa Bryant has released her Instagram account and has occasionally shared updates as she mourns the loss of her husband and daughter.

In a touching message, she admitted “it feels wrong” to be alive when her 13-year-old isn’t.

“Then I realize that I have to be strong and have to be here for my three daughters,” wrote Vanessa, 37. “Crazy, I’m not with Kobe and Gigi, but I’m thankful that I’m here Natalia. Bianka and capri, “

“God, I wish you were here and this nightmare was over. I pray for all victims of this terrible tragedy. Please keep praying for everyone, ”she added.