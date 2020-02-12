CORONA DEL MAR, California – NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were buried in a Southern California cemetery on Friday after being killed in a helicopter crash on January 26.

Her resting place is the Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar, California. The cemetery is about 2 miles from the Pacific and less than 10 minutes’ drive from the family church, Our Lady Queen of Angels, in Newport Beach.

No details of a funeral service have been released.

The Bryants are Catholic, and Kobe Bryant stopped in the parish chapel a few hours before the fatal crash.

In the death certificates, Bryant is listed as “author, producer and athlete” and his daughter as “trainer and student”.

A public celebration of her life is scheduled for February 24, at 10 a.m. at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. No ticket information was shared.

The other victims of the crash – in the hills of Calabasas, California, about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles – were Gianna’s teammates Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester; Alyssa’s parents, John and Keri; Payton’s mother Sarah; Assistant to basketball coach Christina Mauser; and helicopter pilot Ara Zobayan.

A memorial service for the Altobellis was held at Angel Stadium in Anaheim on Monday.

The remains of the casualties were returned to their families in early February, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

The cause of death for all nine victims was classified as a blunt trauma and the type of death confirmed as an accident, the medical examination said.

The group was expected to play a basketball game at the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California on the day the helicopter crashed.

Close modal

Suggest a correction

Suggest a correction