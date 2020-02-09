Vanessa, the beautiful widow of Kobe Bryant, has posted a video showing her youngest daughter, Baby Capri, learning to walk for 7 months. The clip raised both joy and tears as Vanessa’s social media post was published just a few days after the death of Kobe [41] and her daughter Gigi [13] in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. The Bryants had four girls.

Vanessa, 37, shared the new moment on Instagram when Capri tried to get up from the floor with the help of her aunt, Kobe’s sister Sharia Washington. The wife of the late basketball legend made the video “My Koko Bean. It looks exactly like my Gigi. Aunt Ri-Ri. #7 month.”

The sound shows that Vanessa, 37, encouraged Capri when she got up from a sitting position twice in a row. The little girl laughed with happiness. After a few weeks of sadness after the shocking death of Kobe and Gigi, fans accepted the scene of the cheers.

The two were under nine people who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, January 26th. Foggy weather apparently made helicopter pilot Ara Zobayan crash into a slope.

It went up in flames and started a bush fire in the Calabasas Mountains. NTSB board member Jennifer Homendy said in a press conference that it was a “crash with high energy consumption”. On January 31, during the Lakers game at Staples Center, the team made every effort to commemorate Kobe, whose entire NBA career was for Los Angeles.

Then Vanessa posted a touching photo and caption in homage to her late husband and daughter. The remains of Kobe and Gigi were released from the Coroner office in Los Angeles and given to their family for final rest. Now Vanessa’s video shows how she remains strong in her grief and continues with Capri and the other two living daughters she had with Kobe.

