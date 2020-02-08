In the days after a tragic helicopter crash that killed nine people, including NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, the Los Angeles Times has now shared excerpts from its last interview with the 41-year-old former Lakers player , While Bryant talked about his love of basketball, he also talked a lot about his love for the family and what he loved most about his teenage daughter Gianna, who apparently followed in his footsteps and coached her youth basketball team at the Mamba Sports Academy.

“It’s a journey to see how it moves and how it expresses itself,” said Bryant. “It’s a journey, you know, genetics. Genetics is a real thing, man.”

He went on to share what he loved most about “Gigi” and admit that “curiosity about the game” was something he was in awe of.

“Even in a very heated situation in a game that is very competitive and back and forth, she can disconnect and come over and ask specific questions, which is not common,” he said. “All of our girls can do that, but the part that I find most exciting is that it’s their curiosity and ability to think critically in tight situations (that’s) damn cool.”

The “girl’s father” continued to share that if it came at a time when Gianna had to move away to play ball in college, like every father, he replied, “You never want your children to leave the house , but eventually they have to have to. “

It is clear that Bryant clearly valued the family in his last days. When asked why he hadn’t attended too many Lakers home games since his retirement in 2016, Bryant emphasized that he loved spending time at home and that it was important to his four daughters and his wife to them to put first.

“I spent 20 years of my professional life with my children Natalia and Gianna without being able to do it consistently,” he said. “For me it means that I miss the opportunity to spend another night with my kids and I know how fast it goes. Natalia is 16 and Gianna is 13. So the time came and went and so I want to make sure that the days I’m away from them are days that I absolutely have to. I’d rather just hang out with them. “

Although the October interview is just a few months before Bryant and Gianna died in a shocking crash on January 26, the LA Times columnist admitted to driving two hours to interview the NBA legend for a 17-minute interview to make best decisions “that he had ever made in his career.

Bryant, Gianna Bryant and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash when they allegedly traveled to a youth basketball tournament at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy facility. The crash was officially classified as an accident by the L.A. County Coroner, although investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the crash that occurred on a particularly foggy morning.

A monument to Bryant and Gianna will be held at the Staples Center on Monday February 24th.

Photo credit: Ethan Miller / Getty Images