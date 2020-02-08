LOS ANGELES – The helicopter pilot who killed and crashed Kobe Bryant and eight others had almost no blinding clouds when he suddenly crashed onto a hill in Southern California.

Ara Zobayan had informed air traffic control that he ascends to 1,219 meters and rises to 701 meters. This emerges from an investigation report released on Friday by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The helicopter was only 30 meters from the skyscrapers and might have broken into clear air in a matter of seconds. Air traffic controllers had informed Zobayan that the cloud cover was at 731.5 meters. The camera material later checked by the NTSB showed nearby clouds at this estimated height.

The NTSB update has made no conclusion about what caused the January 26 crash in Calabasas, northwest of Los Angeles, as the investigation is ongoing and a final report is not expected for about a year. However, according to the update, there were no signs of mechanical failure due to wrecks that were examined by on-site experts.

Investigators also believe that since cutting down a branch at the crash site, the twin motors were working and the rotors were spinning at the time of the impact. According to the update, all four rotor blades of the helicopter suffered similar damage.

An unidentified witness informed the NTSB that the slope where the crash occurred was covered in fog when he heard the helicopter approach. It sounded normal and then he saw the blue and white plane emerge from the fog and move back and forth. It started to turn left and he caught a glimpse of the plane’s stomach. Within 2 seconds there was a bang directly below him.

Experienced pilots have suggested that Zobayan become disoriented in the dense atmosphere.

The pilot’s final maneuvers indicate he was trying to appear above the clouds, and he may have climbed a minute before turning left, said Mike Sagely, a Los Angeles area helicopter pilot with 35 years of flight experience ,

If pilots accidentally break into the clouds and try to turn rather than climb, “it is likely to be catastrophic near 80 to 90 percent of the cases,” said Sagely.

“When he went into the clouds, he had a full emergency,” said Sagely.

The helicopter landed at 1,219 meters per minute and hit the slope at over 290 km / h.

Aviation security advisor Kipp Lau said the speed of the plane’s descent indicates that “you have definitely lost control of the plane.”

The crash occurred when Bryant and the other passengers flew from Orange County to Ventura County to take part in a girls basketball tournament at Bryants Mamba Sports Academy. He coached the team of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. You and two teammates died.

A public memorial to Bryant and the other victims is scheduled for February 24 at the Staples Center, where Bryant starred for the Lakers. The date 2/24 corresponds to the shirt No. 24 worn by him and No. 2 worn by Gianna.

Zobayan was a regular pilot for Bryant and the main pilot for Island Express Helicopters with more than 8,200 flight hours. He was only allowed to fly with instruments – a more difficult rating that allowed pilots to fly at night and through clouds when the ground was not visible – and was a pilot with other celebrities, including Los Angeles Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard and Kylie Jenner.

During the flight with Bryant’s group, Zobayan reported no equipment problems and sounded calm as he spoke to the air traffic controllers. His last transmission said that he would climb over the clouds. Eight seconds after he reached the height, he started the fateful descent.

Former Island Express pilot Kurt Deetz, who regularly flew Bryant to play at the Staples Center, said reading the NTSB report confirms how dangerously fast the helicopter is traveling under conditions that the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department had caused their smaller helicopters to go down.

“You are usually pretty careful in these circumstances. You are moving forward slowly,” said Deetz.

The impact tore the helicopter apart. Everyone on board died of a blunt trauma.

The latest flight review by 50-year-old Zobayan included training on accidental flying in poor weather conditions. It was about how to recover when the nose of the plane was pointing too far up or down and what to do if the helicopter leaned too much to the side. In the exam, which took place in May 2019, he received satisfactory grades.

Deetz said Zobayan previously told him that despite certification, he had no real experience flying in clouds. Deetz said it was not unusual.

Bryant’s helicopter did not have a device called the Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS), which indicates when an aircraft is in danger of hitting the ground. The NTSB has recommended that the system be mandatory for helicopters, but the Federal Aviation Administration only requires it for air ambulances. Senator Dianne Feinstein and Brad Sherman, both California Democrats, have asked the FAA to commission the devices.

The others killed included Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri and daughter Alyssa; Bryant’s friend and assistant coach Christina Mauser; and Sarah Chester and their daughter Payton, 14. On Monday, a public memorial to the Altobelli family will be held at Angel Stadium in Anaheim.

