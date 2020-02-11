Kobe Bryant He died on Sunday January 26 at the age of 41 in a fatal helicopter crash in Calabasas, California with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other passengers.

The late basketball legend, who also shared Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3 and Capri, 7 months, with his wife, Vanessa Bryantwas on the way to a basketball game with Gianna. The former Los Angeles Lakers player was the coach of the teenager’s Athletic Amateur Union.

“Gianna is pretty easy to train,” the Philadelphia-born American told Entertainment Tonight in 2018. It is very competitive and it is a hard worker. So there was no problem with it. “

The second child of the Wizenard Series: Training Camp creator was not only “hellbent” when playing for the University of Connecticut, but she wanted to “make it to the WNBA” with certainty, said Kobe Jimmy Kimmel during a performance in October 2018.

“The best thing that happens is that we go out and the fans come up to me and she stands next to me,” said the athlete to the host, who was 52 at the time. “And they’re going to be,” Hey, you gotta have a boy. You and Vanessa must have a boy who carries on the tradition, the legacy. And she says: ‘Oy, I understood that. You don’t need a boy for that, I have that. “I mean,” That’s right, you have that. “

Kobe further said that he “absolutely” intends to cancel the feature film with his daughter in the future. He said: “We are trying to teach the children what excellence looks like. We try to give them a basis for the amount of work it takes to be excellent. In basketball, we focus on the details. We will learn the basics, learn the basics and do these things over and over again. “

