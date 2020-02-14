LOS ANGELES – Kobe Bryant will be announced on Friday at the All-Star Weekend in Chicago as one of the finalists for this year’s induction class at the Basketball Hall of Fame, which is no secret and never was.

Bryant has always been a castle to make first choice. First-time nominees Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett will almost certainly be announced as finalists on Friday. The full class, which will be anchored in Springfield, Massachusetts in August, will be announced on April 4 at the Final Four in Atlanta.

However, Friday’s announcement of the finalists in Chicago is rightly mainly about the memory of Bryant. This all-star weekend is the first major gathering of the NBA family since Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on January 26.

Victims will be remembered and honored throughout the weekend, and it’s certain that Commissioner Adam Silver has a lot to say about Bryant at his annual All-Star press conference on Saturday.

“I think every player, everyone in the game has been incredibly affected by the loss of Kobe,” said Jerry Colangelo, general manager of USA Basketball. “A few days after it happened, I was in Dallas to attend the Hall of Fame Committee meeting, to see the candidates that will be announced in Chicago, and to finally propose some people. And what we have In your opinion, spoken most of the time? “”

Simple answer.

Everyone at this meeting had a Bryant story to tell. His candidacy and basketball resume were not discussed. Of course they didn’t have to be. But the stories still flowed one after the other when some of the most powerful basketball people turned a long-planned Hall of Fame meeting into an emergency therapy and mourning session.

And that is exactly what Chicago will be – more stories, more therapy, more grief.

The Giannis Antetokounmpo team will be playing the number 24 All-Star game on their jerseys on Sunday as a tribute to the number Bryant wore in the second half of his Lakers career. LeBron James’ team will wear number 2 that evening to commemorate Gianna Bryant and her jersey number. Everyone in the Rising Stars game Friday, all All Star Saturday events and then the game itself wear a nine star patch, one for each victim of the crash.

A week after everyone has left Chicago, the NBA will gather in Los Angeles to build the monument to Bryant and his daughter. It is from February 24th to 24th, which is no accident. The numbers on the calendar made it seem like the right day, so Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife and Gianna’s mother, ultimately chose.

Of course, that’s not the end. The void that the league feels without Bryant will reappear in April when the Hall of Fame officially says he’s anchored. Then in June when someone wins a championship. Then, in July, when someone from the U.S. men’s national team wore number 10 – Bryant’s Olympic number – at the Tokyo Games. Then in August at the Hall of Fame ceremony. Then in January, the anniversary of the crash. And so on. And so on.

However, it should also be noted that Garnett, Duncan and the other finalists should and should be celebrated on Friday.

Bryant guessed the size. It was really the only way that someone in basketball could earn their respect. He would have been among the first to congratulate the other finalists. So Friday’s announcement will likely have to find a difficult balance, moments of sadness mixed with moments of joy.

“I’m looking forward to the healing time,” said Colangelo. “It gives us the opportunity to focus on the whole class, as everyone is entitled to their guilt.”

Jennifer Hudson will be at the NBA All-Star Game to honor Kobe Bryant with her voice. The two-time Grammy and Oscar winner will appear shortly before the player launches on Sunday evening. It will be a tribute to Bryant and the other eight victims.

With very few details known about the public memorial service for Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, new information is expected to be released on Friday.

Details about speakers, actors and how fans can buy tickets can be published.

One thing that Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti made clear in an on-air interview with Eyewitness News on Thursday is that the Bryant family’s wishes will be paramount.

“I want to listen to Vanessa and the family and families first, and then work with the Lakers to make sure that all Angelenos who come and can show respect can do so and be part of this story,” he said.

The public memorial begins on February 24th at 10 a.m. in the Staples Center. Check out Eyewitness News for full coverage.

Kobe calls herself “girl father” in the sweet “SportsCenter” interview about parenthood:

